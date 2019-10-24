All my shotgun would knock down on this day would be apples. I was hunting for ruffed grouse, but I found smooth-skinned apples.
That was fine, for the tree in the pasture between the brush and woodlot was cleared of apples only as high as a deer can reach. The deer needed some help, so I beat the autumn winds to the task.
I pointed my long-barreled shotgun straight up and tapped branch after branch. Apples tumbled to the ground and rolled to a resting spot in the wet grass. Red on green. Deer delight.
I wished I could hang around to watch the deer that night finding the red prizes, from a tree they had given up on, for a meal that didn’t require straining their necks.
I headed back for the woods, for the birdie-looking brush, and placed some grouse without dispatching any. I was simply happy that a grouse hunt takes many directions on a pretty day in October.
From the apple tree the hunt stumbled over a rock pile I did not remember along the fence line. It would be easy pickings if I needed rocks in our city yard. But would I disturb the home of weasels and chipmunks and a hundred species of insects?
Not far away a paper wasp nest hung from a popple branch about 12 feet off the ground. By this time in autumn the bees are gone, some probably not far away, nestled under the bark or in the crevice of an old tree. The bees won’t use the nest again. It would look nice in the back porch. I marked the spot.
The hunt moved past the bright orange berries of bittersweet vines and the crimson leaves of blackberry bushes. I paused, staring at the color, wondering what direction to take. The pause flushed a nervous grouse. I followed its flight.
Greschner is the Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.