Morning had broken, and the morning had promise. Not that I would shoot deer, or even that I would see deer. But I would see something.
Orion the Hunter told me so with his steady presence, balancing on the dark tree line in the murky light. I walked through the field, straight west, Orion my guide.
I slipped into the woods and settled my back into the slight curve of a large maple tree’s trunk. My legs stretched out on the leaves, which I steadily but slowly cleared to cut down on noise.
How, on this 60 acres of trees and fields and scrubby ravines that would be my focus on this day, did I pick a tree along the path of the “assassin of the forest?”
Light came quickly in the clear sky as the sun did a chin-up on the eastern horizon. The sun kissed the tree tops while I sat on the forest floor in the subdued light. I heard a noise in the leaves behind me.
I froze. Perhaps a deer? But that seemed strange because of a huge blowdown at my back, a tangle that would challenge even a deer.
There was no time to pursue my thoughts. The noise was instantly at the back of the tree and still on the move. I leaned to my right and turned my head. I was face to face with a fisher, that dark weasel-like hunter, known to cover ground rapidly in search of its next meal, whether a rabbit, grouse or some other creature.
It came within inches of my elbow before our eyes met. For a split second I thought it a skunk. But then I knew, though I had never seen a fisher in this woods. It probably had never seen me.
We both jumped. The fisher whirled, showed its smooth speed as it raced over branches and leaves, took a sharp right and disappeared within seconds like a black ghost along the fence line.
Orion, too, was gone with the daybreak. Two hunters disappearing into the morning. One hunter shaking.
