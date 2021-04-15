They’re out of hibernation and back in circulation. Bears are roaming again, and if you’re unlucky or untidy in the matters of garbage and bird feeders, they could be coming to your backyard.
A bear came to our backyard in early spring a few years back. There was still snow on the lawn, and with a bright moon above, the big black bruin was quite the sight, ambling along shoveled paths where my little dogs had made their last trip of the night an hour earlier.
The bear walked past my wife’s studio doors, next to where she was working on a wool rug near the midnight hour. The bear knocked a metal cap off a deck post as if irritated it couldn’t find the bird feeder (it’s out front, buddy).
I had already gone to bed but was wakened and apprised of the developing situation. Although not dressed for an altercation, I cracked open the deck door and shouted threatening bad words at the bear. It decided it might be more peaceful at the neighbor’s. As a parting gesture the bear bent the fence as it half-jumped, half-crawled over it.
That bear came from a nearby culvert, said the wildlife folks who had known about him since the previous fall. They figured he was going to cause some commotion when the late winter thaw dampened his den and he wakened irritated and hungry.
I looked at a bear in a culvert once during deer hunting. I looked, but my nephew, who is deep into bear hunting and bear observation, started into the culvert as if he was going to tuck the bruin in for the winter. I stayed back, figuring let a sleeping bear ... you know.
In all my years of hiking and running on woodland trails I’ve only encountered bears twice. One morning I rounded a slight curve on a trail and there it was, a trotting bear ahead of me, headed in the same direction, its big black behind swaying to the rhythm of the summer breeze. The bear looked plenty big, even from a hundred yards away.
Well, I could run a safe ways behind but that would keep putting distance between my truck and me. Or, since we were both going the same way, I could catch up and run with the bear, though I figured the conversation would be limited. I chose a third option, that of estimating when to turn around and return to the parking lot. I did the calculations, considering I can sprint 20 mph and a bear can run 35 mph.
So I kept pace for a time behind the waddling bruin, then reversed course. The bear continued on, having never noticed me. Even if it had, chances are it would have shown more puzzlement than assailment.
The other encounter was on the same trail on the latter half of an out-and-back run. I was going down a hill, letting my legs fly free and fast in neutral. I was halfway down the hill when a bear ran out of the ditch and onto the trail only 15 running paces away. Our eyes met. I struggled to halt my momentum. I was in no man’s land. Whatever was going to happen next was out of my control.
The bear paused, took its eyes off me and jogged across the trail. Then came a cub following its mother. Both bears were soon out of sight, swallowed by the thick summer foliage. I was at first numbed with my luck before fright set in. I know I ran some sort of record in the mile remaining to the parking lot.
