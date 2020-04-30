It’s May Day. And since it falls on a Friday, perhaps it should just extend through the weekend. In the tradition of May Day, is there someone you could give a small bouquet of wildflowers to this weekend?
The best delivery is the one left anonymously in a makeshift vase on the kitchen table. I say anonymously, but mothers and wives know. On the other hand, leaving a traditional May flower basket on someone’s doorstep would truly have the recipient guessing, and that delivery would fit nicely into this social distance spring.
You have to move deftly. One spring I heard a noise on the porch and looked just in time to see the neighbor girls — three sweet sisters — laughing while rushing down the driveway. On the porch was a basket of spring flowers.
When I was young, at my mother’s urging, I gathered wildflowers on the first day of May, put the May flower basket in my bicycle basket and pedaled the short distance to the elderly farm couple across the field. Once there, I handed my offering to the woman. In return, I remember there were cookies and, more importantly, an offer to ride the scooter that was once their children’s. With one foot on the scooter and the other kicking up dust, I passed their barn and made the short trip to where a creek slipped beneath the driveway. I looked for frogs and then scooted back and put my ride away in an old white shed.
My May Day outing was over, but not my May Day offerings. I would pick flowers for Mom. Those flowers were all “May flowers.” It would be many years later before I knew that what I was picking were spring beauties, hepatica and bloodroot.
I learned about the number of petals, stripe colors on the petals, sepals and the liver-shaped leaves of hepatic, the first of spring’s flowers to bloom. It was once believed that hepatica had qualities to treat diseases of the liver. Back then, I only knew that hepatica in hand could make people smile.
I never quit making the effort to take wildflowers to Mom on the first day of May, remembering how my dad did the same, getting off the tractor to pick flowers when he was near the woods during spring field work.
Mom passed away in January. I hope to pick and give “May flowers” to someone. Tradition. Carry on.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.