I’m afraid the queen is dead, or at the least, trampled down by the natives. That would be my transplanted Queen of the Prairie plant, and the natives would be everything from tansies to raspberry bushes to milkweed.
The queen, after a few years of modest reign, is now dead or lost in this maze of growth in a forest clearing. Rain, in its other spelling, may also have been too modest to support the queen.
Let’s back up to the city, where we were given a Queen of the Prairie plant years ago. It likes sun and moisture, we learned, but the shadow of the house kept it from sunshine in the morning, and a spreading sugar maple tree hid the sun in the afternoon.
We could give it moisture, but not sun. So I proceeded with my plan of most things that won’t grow on our city lot: transplant it in the country. Would not a prairie plant flourish in the small meadow clearing that juts into the woods from our field?
It did, for a time, amongst the other plants that have never felt the upheaval of a plow. Plants bloom there every summer, plants I can’t readily identify. I like to think they are prairie plants, as free as wild horses, plants that are centuries old, found nowhere else for acres around.
The queen joined the masses for a couple of summers, even towered above the other plants as it bore pink flowers on stretching stems with compound leaves.
The blooming of the queen was quite satisfying. But last summer, for whatever reason, maybe lack of moisture, she didn’t rise up. The kingdom lived on without the queen in the untrampled plot. Perhaps she’ll rise again this summer. Or maybe her disappearance will be permanent, a mystery of royal nature.
