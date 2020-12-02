MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a proposed change to the walleye regulations for Lake Menomin in Dunn County.
The proposed fishing regulation change would remove the special regulations of a daily bag limit of five walleye over 15 inches in length and replace it with nearby Tainter Lake’s current regulations.
Several people have requested a public meeting to discuss the proposal, and the DNR will host the virtual meeting to provide information. The public is encouraged to comment on the proposed fishing rule change. Participants may join the meeting via Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/96955831863#success) or by dialing 312-626-6799 and using Meeting ID: 969 5583 1863.
The proposed change would reduce angler confusion about the difference in Lake Menomin and upstream Tainter Lake regulations. The change would apply Tainter Lake’s harvest regulation of a daily bag limit of three walleye over 15 inches, but not between 20-24 inches, and only one walleye over 24 inches may be kept.