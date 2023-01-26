Photo

Adam Cahow shares some of his knowledge about the Ice Age Scenic National Trail with a group in the early 2000s.

 Contributed photo by Richard Smith

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail travels a serpentine path of nearly 1,200 miles from Interstate State park in the west to Potawatomi State Park on Green Bay.

Out of 11 National Scenic Trails in the U.S., the Ice Age is one of only three contained in a single state. In the 1950s, Ray Zillmer of Milwaukee envisioned a trail with glacial features measuring hundreds of miles. The late Adam Cahow, who died Nov. 27 in Eau Claire at the age of 93, was a key figure in the development of its segments in northwestern Wisconsin.

Recommended for you