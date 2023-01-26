The Ice Age National Scenic Trail travels a serpentine path of nearly 1,200 miles from Interstate State park in the west to Potawatomi State Park on Green Bay.
Out of 11 National Scenic Trails in the U.S., the Ice Age is one of only three contained in a single state. In the 1950s, Ray Zillmer of Milwaukee envisioned a trail with glacial features measuring hundreds of miles. The late Adam Cahow, who died Nov. 27 in Eau Claire at the age of 93, was a key figure in the development of its segments in northwestern Wisconsin.
“Adam was largely a ‘one-man’ effort in establishing the Ice Age Trail in northwest Wisconsin when it was still one man’s (Zillmer’s) dream,” said Joe Jopek who, like Cahow, is a director emeritus with the Ice Age Trail Alliance, whose mission is to “conserve, create, maintain and promote” the trail.
“Over the years, Adam was in constant contact with forest administrators and their staff to attain support and cooperation in those counties which the trail goes through currently. Other than some students and local volunteers that Adam recruited for occasional trail work, he was the one initially involved in establishing the trail’s presence in that part of the state.”
Jopek recalls a council meeting at Cahow’s Chippewa County property.
“He took us on a short stroll on his stretch of trail and proudly displayed the painted tire chunks he used as trail markings on trees,” Jopek said. “Truly a true trail worker.”
Teaching moments
Cahow grew up in southwestern Barron County. After earning advanced degrees from Michigan State University, he spent 30 years as a geography professor at UW-Eau Claire.
“Adam always had passion for the glacial landforms of western Wisconsin,” said Kent Syverson, professor of Geology and Environmental Science at UW-Eau Claire. “He did his Ph.D. research on what would become known as the Chippewa Moraine. In my opinion, the Chippewa Moraine Unit of the Ice Age National Scientific Reserve is a testament to Adam’s passion for that part of the world.”
Syverson said Cahow had an “incredible” memory.
“He could remember the locations and descriptions of long-destroyed sediment exposures,” he said, “and then he would discuss the interpretations of what he’d seen. I am fortunate Adam was a colleague of mine at UW-Eau Claire.”
Richard Smith, who resides in the New Auburn area, has volunteered for the Ice Age Trail for 26 years and recently retired as president of the Chippewa Moraine Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. He said Cahow’s work was critical in gaining permission to use land for the project.
“He was able to get a Chippewa County Board resolution authorizing the trail through the entire county forest, but individual landowners were one at a time,” Smith said. “While Adam was a knowledgeable glacial landform expert and never tired of talking to anyone or any group that would listen about the idea of the trail, his farm background and personality gave him the keys to talking with farmers and other landowners directly and convincing them to all the trail to pas through their ‘back 40’.
“The agreements were nearly all verbal, what are called ‘handshake agreements.’ Accomplishing this task today seems almost unimaginable.”
Cahow’s work, however, was not limited to Chippewa County. Smith said Cahow continued the work in Lincoln, Taylor and Rusk counties.
“He virtually worked full time building the trail personally during his summer breaks from teaching,” Smith said. “He built trail and small bridges, mowed and marked the trail, often with hand-made signs. He was a master at leveraging scrap aluminum and lumber end cuttings from local suppliers at low or no cost.”
Path progresses
In 1975, the Ice Age Trail Council was formed and Cahow was the group’s first statewide coordinator. Congress in 1980 designated the Ice Age Trail as a National Scenic Trail. The Chippewa Valley Group of the Sierra Club gave him its first “EarthGreen” Award for his work on the trail seven years later.
Cahow also was a key source for a story on the trail that ran in National Geographic magazine in the late 1970s. He was considered one of the foremost experts on glacial topography in the nation.
“A National Geographic writer informed me she wanted to do a story about the Wisconsin Ice Age Trail and Reserve, but she couldn’t quite get a handle on the story,” Cahow said in a 1977 Leader-Telegram story. “That’s where I came in.”
Cahow said in the article that he’d observed “a greater public interest in ‘natural’ things, and people are becoming more interested in their environment.”
“Twenty to 30 years ago,” Cahow added, “we took our resources for granted. Now we know they are limited, and we’re beginning to treasure them.”
And Cahow played a role in that transition, Smith said, through his work on the Ice Age Trail as an educational and recreational resource.
“As Adam’s health prevented him from doing trail work any longer, he turned his attention to studying the geology of Lewis and Clark’s return route, as well as completing a book about the St. Croix River geology,” he said, “but his impact as the ‘father’ of the IAT in this area cannot be overstated.”