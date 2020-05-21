Sweet smells. Sweet memories. Lilac flowers appear one morning as if coaxed during the night by the Queen to share their purple sweetness.
In past years I would come around the corner of the house and be stopped by a fit of fragrance. Not anymore. Our trio of old lilac trees did not age gracefully. And so after several trimmings of dead branches, the trees received the ultimate trim, no grace involved.
Some branches bent too close to the ground, some stretched out on the garage roof, some strayed too far into the yard. Some were just in the way of new yard designs. Some simply died.
But it’s hard to take an ax or chain saw to a lilac tree. For those couple of weeks in May, is there a flowering bush that invokes more memories than a lilac?
Memories of childhood, creeks rushing, ball playing, corn planting, school ending and summer starting. We shared Memorial Day with aunts, uncles and cousins, gathered at a cemetery where, yes, there were lilacs.
Now, the smell of lilacs stirs bittersweet memories of those visits to graves to reflect on lives lived, lives lost, all amid a new season of life. Poet Walt Whitman penned, “When lilacs last in the dooryard bloom’d, And the great star early droop’d in the western sky at night, I mourn’d, and yet shall mourn with ever-returning spring.”
Whitman mourned the death of President Lincoln in the spring of 1865. Who do we mourn today as the fragrance of lilacs drift through our spring? Or, mourning aside, what carefree thoughts of springtimes past are beckoned by the purple flowers?
Wrote Whitman, “With every leaf a miracle — and from this bush in the dooryard, With delicate-color’d blossom and heart-shaped leaves of rich green, A sprig with its flower I break.”
