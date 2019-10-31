The owl has me baffled. I’ve never seen it, but I hear it every night. It may be midnight or 3 in the wee hours. I step outside, and great horned hoots.
The time is decided by another wild card in my nights. My dog has to go out at least once a night, sometimes twice. I’ve come to not only accept this interruption in sleep, but to actually welcome it.
Oh, there are some nights of bad weather when staying under covers would be better. But there are enough nights of looking at the stars to know this forced outing is actually a celestial blessing.
My dog wanders to find that perfect spot. My head tilts back to check on the hunter Orion, the queen Cassiopeia and the spirit of dogs Sirius.
And then it happens. “Hoo-hoo, HOO, hoo, hoo.” Usually it sounds like the great horned owl is hooting from the stand of pine trees in the small city park bordering our back fence, 35 yards from the back deck.
There are 14 large white pines in the park, and our yard has several more to go with spruce trees near the house. I wonder if the owl lives in the high reaches of those tall park pines. It must come to the trees of our yard also.
Just the other night, as Max and I went from the deck to the lawn, the “hoo-hoo, HOO, hoo, hoo” sounded incredibly close like never before. It sounded as if it were coming from the spruce just a dozen paces away.
Owls see well in low light, and hunt at night. Did it see us? Did we surprise it? Did it want to grab Max, or was it just hooting hello?
I’ll never know, and I’ll probably never see great horned. But just as Orion and Sirius give order to the night sky, the owl puts a little magic and mystery in the night air.
