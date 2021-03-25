Since I wrote last week’s column, most of the snow has melted along the South Shore and signs of spring are everywhere. The robins who were being reported on Facebook are finally making an appearance everywhere in real life, as are red-winged blackbirds. The resident woodcock is back at my house a month early, spending all night repeatedly flying and landing trying to attract a lady friend. Meanwhile our bird friends that we discussed last week, sandhill cranes, are out and about. Readers from the Lake Namekagon area are seeing and hearing them and they’ve been flying around the Fish Creek slough. So let’s check out some more cool facts about cranes.
One of the reasons sandhills are famous is the way they congregate in mind-blowing numbers during their seasonal migration. From February to April, over 600,000 of them stop over in the Platte River Valley in Nebraska on their way to their northern breeding grounds. This “staging area” is where they stop to refuel and rest. It actually stretches from southern Alberta to northern Ohio and includes much of southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless Area, but they stage up in the greatest numbers in Nebraska. This huge number of sandhills brings in a lot of tourists, so they’re crucial to the region’s economy. Sandhills also have other staging areas in the central plains during the fall migration, including several national wildlife refuges in Kansas and Oklahoma. Here in Wisconsin, they stage in and around the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. Sandhill cranes spend the winter in several discrete zones, ranging from central California to Texas and Florida. In recent years, a number of sandhills have been spending the winter along their historical migratory routes without going all the way south. There are also a few places where they’re established year-round, including two endangered populations in Louisiana and Cuba.
Sandhill cranes have close family bonds. The juveniles live with their parents throughout the winter and head out on their own in the spring. It’s common to see them in groups of three in the fall; cranes typically lay two eggs but only fledge one surviving chick per breeding season. Their long life does counterbalance this low yearly fertility rate, but their populations do increase slowly. Most sandhills begin breeding around age 7, but some precocious birds start as young as age two. The oldest crane on record was at least 36 years and seven months old — that’s the amount of time between when it was banded in 1973 in Wyoming and when it was found in New Mexico in 2010. Sandhill crane populations have increased every year since about 1966. Their success depends on habitat protection especially along their migratory routes.
Sandhill’s cousins, the enormous white whooping cranes, have a more cautious but still encouraging success story. Whooping cranes were — at 21 birds — very nearly extinct in the 1940s, but thanks to efforts of conservation biologists and wetland management, their population is around 850 today. Some are part of captive breeding programs but most are in the wild, and they are all descendants of the small flock that still breeds in Texas.
Most of us have heard about the program using ultralight aircraft to teach young whoopers how to migrate from central Wisconsin to Florida for the winter. If you have a chance to visit the Necedah Wildlife Refuge, bring your binoculars as you’ll likely spot at least a couple of them from the boardwalk there (they’re bright white and 5 feet tall and are easy to spot even at a distance). Folks in the Central Sands region also occasionally see them out around cranberry bogs and other open wetlands. Their captive breeding program recently suffered a loss when they lost their patriarch, Gee Whiz, at the ripe old age of 38. Gee Whiz sired 178 chicks and, according to the Associated Press, “was known for his nasty disposition.” You can find out more about this late prolific father and other amazing cranes and their biologists from the International Crane Foundation at savingcranes.org. Their headquarters in Baraboo are closed due to major renovation, but once they and most other businesses are fully open again, give them a visit, and maybe a donation in the meantime.
