The ruby-throated hummingbird showing up at your nectar feeder in May was sighted March 14 in Texas. It’s 6 weeks away from here, but it’s a start.
Hummingbirds were reported in Texas and eastward to Atlanta as the tiny hummers whir away from wintering in Mexico and Central America, according to the website for Journey North, a citizen science program run by the UW-Madison Arboretum. A year ago, Journey North showed first sightings for hummingbirds in northern Wisconsin the first week in May. By May 9, sighting dots obliterated our area on the map.
So far this year, Journey North’s maps show that robins were here by March 7, and by March 14 we were covered with dots for red-winged blackbirds. Among birds on the way here, Baltimore orioles were near St. Louis and throughout northern Missouri on March 14, and barn swallows were in central Texas.
My birding journal is light so far on 2021 migration arrivals. I had a good start, seeing a robin on March 5. Six days later, a single grackle showed up on the snowless lawn, its iridescent purple and green scarf a welcome sight, at least for now. And exactly another six days and a snowfall and snowmelt later, a flock of eight grackles were suddenly scavenging spilled seeds and corn under the bird feeders when not staging a puffed-chest show of pre-mating dominance.
Over the next week I will venture out to scan the woodlands and fields. I want to see a bluebird in what appears to be an early spring, though those hopes of early bluebirds and spring could be dashed with another snowfall. No matter what, the need to journey to nesting grounds for the survival of the species is stirring in the bones and brains — yes, bird brains — of those migrating birds to the south of us.
It’s a feverish urge, much like our spring fever. Migration research has found that the birds’ urge to fly north in the spring has such an urgency that they make their spring return journey (to us) two to six times faster than their southward flight in the fall. Using tiny geolocators on songbirds, scientists found, in one example, that a female purple martin was tracked averaging 358 miles a day, winging northward more than 4,500 miles in only 13 days. That’s four times faster than previously thought for purple martins.
The fall flight southward to wintering grounds, by comparison, is much more leisurely, with long layovers, say scientists. Mating, nesting and nurturing offspring is over. Time to slow down.
Tracing migration this week got me looking at past birding journals. Twice in the past five years I first saw bluebirds at nesting boxes on April 11. There are entries for killdeer (April 1), belted kingfisher (April 11), turkey vulture (April 20), yellow-rumped warbler (April 22), ruby-crowned kinglet (April 24), great egret (May 2), black and white warbler (May 5) and hummingbird (May 13).
My journals are far from all-inclusive. I will do better this spring to see and record, while getting a hint of migration progression through website maps. The birds are on their way. Dots on a map, wings in the sky, spring in the air.
