The breeze seemed to pause along the fence line, next to the tanning corn field, perhaps to wonder at the same yellow-leafed birch tree that captured my gaze. Then the breeze picked up again, rustling the leaves against a blue sky.
It was a perfect autumn day, swinging my mood like a pendulum from reflection to inspiration, contentment to frustration, the frustration only in the thought, “Do I have to leave this woodland wonderland?”
I settled on tracing the soft flow of the land as it showed off brilliant color before letting go of another season. There was sweet contentment in the easy manner of resignation that this was the last act, albeit a glorious one.
What is it, someone asked me, that wraps us in heavy emotions of nostalgia and reflection in autumn? Are our memories that rich, that close to the surface, of the blazing maple hills beyond our childhood barns?
Perhaps the end of a season causes pauses to consider our own end. If autumn all around us is so glorious, can’t we wish for the same when our personal harvest nears its end?
On the farm autumn meant the hectic, sweaty toils of spring and summer were now stored away in the barns, bins and vegetable cellars. A slower and cozier, though colder, season was coming, ushered in with color.
And so we are wrapped in another autumn, watching how gracefully nature moves on, continually turning the wheel. A leaf falls, but is has a place on the forest floor. We would be so fortunate to accept the same cycles of life and find our place.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.