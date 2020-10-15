In search of solitude and tranquility now more than ever, I took to the big woods on an afternoon in October. I went for the penetrating peace and quiet I believed could be found, but I also carried a shotgun which, in case a ruffed grouse appeared, would momentarily break the silence while taking me back to simpler, untroubled days of solitary hunting.
I’ve been here before. But not for some time had I sat and listened, hoping to hear nothing. I tried hard to hear something, not that I wanted to but just to prove I had found a place without noise. Oh, sure, a dog barked in the distance now and then, a hunting dog I assumed. And a couple of times a vehicle’s engine groaned a bit along some hilly dirt road somewhere.
But for the most part, in the mid-October woods, my senses filled with the smell of fallen leaves, which uttered not a sound. Even birds flitted silently from branch to branch. It was the loud peacefulness of nature’s silence, and it brought to mind the words of a song: “Somehow I’ve learned how to listen to the sound of the sun going down.”
I listened to the sound of the leaves coming down and the sun slicing through the exposed branches against a blue autumn sky. By now I had decided that an encounter with a grouse would not rush me to raise my rifle, but instead to simply listen to the propulsion of wings. Then I heard the sigh of October as it prepared for change, its second half surely to be cooler and less colorful.
That loud peacefulness came over these woods long before I arrived and would remain after I left. I got up to walk the trail. The quiet was softly disturbed only by my boots rustling the leaves, perhaps creating the similar soothing sound as what ecologist and author Sigurd Olson described as a hypnotic swish when his canoe paddle plied the still lakes of the North Country. In the vast silence surrounding him, Olson observed, “There are moments when one seems suspended between heaven and earth.”
I felt suspended in the big woods. I wondered who walked in this solitude before me, finding the same serenity. I know some of those hunters and hikers whose steps in later years slowed to match the pace of places like this. They fell in line with their time. And now I approach that time, to take my turn to walk the autumn woods with an untangled mind, when the world will be quieter and spin a bit more slowly. I hope.
