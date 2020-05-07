Birds don’t need nests for day-to-day living. Nests are not birds’ homes in the same sense a fox has a den or a squirrel holes up in a tree cavity.
Birds mostly perch on tree branches overnight. They spend weeks migrating with no thoughts of a nest. But for a critical short period in spring, nests are the cradle of survival for each feathered species. Hatchlings to nestlings to fledglings.
I look for bird nests in spring and early summer. Ever since the summer I stumbled upon a cedar waxwing nest full of chicks, I now want to know where birds are warming eggs and feeding little balls of feathers.
The cedar waxwings’ nest was in an apple tree on the side of the garage. I had little reason to walk past this spot except during lawn mowing. And there they were, a bundle of chicks, staring scared with beaks open. How could I have missed nearly an entire cycle of nesting?
Robin nests show up anywhere, from the end of a pine tree bough swaying in the breeze — rock-a-bye chicks — to a rain gutter corner to the space between the porch light and wall to the bushes near the front door.
One spring, the cardinals finagled their way into the bushes, so the robins went to the nearby sugar maple tree. The chickadees took over the wren house, so the wrens took up residence in the hole of a branch of a dying lilac.
They all made it in their new environs, except for the cardinals, whose questionable decision on a visible location was called out by grackles. There were squawking threats and branches shaking. The cardinals moved out.
My search for nests continues this spring, for the catbird in the wild plum bushes, I think, for the killdeer intent on fooling me in the fields, for the mourning doves in the white pine. Nesting has its secrets and concealments, as well it should.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.