While most of the focus of this column is on birding and hiking, there are, of course, a lot of other creatures we encounter when we’re doing either or both. Based on the feedback I get, there seem to be a lot of frog fans out there.
With April just starting, it’s the perfect time to check out everyone’s favorite, and some people’s least favorite, sign that spring is here: chorus frogs, or as most people call them, spring peepers.
Along with sightings of American robins, the first chiming call of spring peeper frogs is a sure sign that winter is finally over in the northern U.S. These tiny tree frogs must be ounce for ounce the loudest creature in the animal kingdom: They weigh around 3-4 grams, but their call has been measured at 90 decibels (cicadas are much louder at close range, but nowhere near as cute).
Spring peepers can be found generally east of the Mississippi River from southeastern Canada to Florida. The southern subspecies breeds through the winter, but up here you’ll start hearing their mating calls anywhere from March to April depending on what kind of spring we’re having. Spring peepers prefer forests with seasonal or semi-permanent wetlands, but you’ll often find them around farm ponds and manmade impoundments.
Here in the Northland we have plenty of estuaries, swampy woods and marshland to support them; about the only place you won’t hear them on a warm spring or early summer night is in the middle of a residential area with no greenbelt nearby.
All that racket is engineered by male frogs who are trying to attract a mate. These little brown frogs require water to nurture eggs and tadpoles, so that’s why we hear them in damp areas. When they aren’t trying to make tadpoles, they hang out under leaf litter — and you might even hear them calling from under leaves after a hard rain — hunting insects.
Peepers are identified by the X-shaped marking on their backs, and they’re usually brown or tan. They’ve got sticky toe pads that allow them to climb, but they’re usually happier rooting around where they can’t be seen.
The incessant racket that spring peepers produce tends to divide people into two camps: those who find it a soothing white noise that signifies spring and rebirth, and those whose response is “DEAR GOD, MAKE IT STOP!” It can be a serious insomnia trigger for some folks, and the piercing pitch and frequency can be an annoyance as well.
The advent of social media has made stars out of these little amphibians; videos of the first peepers of the year pop up on YouTube and Facebook every spring (and like everything else cute, they’re probably on TikTok as well). I really enjoy the peeper videos in February and March from friends and family to the south. They’re a reminder that winter is on its way out. Back before social media and smartphones, my brother and friend of the column Bob used to leave peeper messages on my answering machine when we still had snow on the ground.
Most people have their favorite place to check out spring peepers, and mine is Weborg Marsh at Peninsula State Park. There’s a causeway over this Lake Michigan inlet, and the chorus from the spring peepers there in April probably should require ear protection.
Up here, spring peepers are usually making their noise through mid-June, along with some other quieter critters like cricket frogs and toads. Occasionally, I’ll hear one or two peeping later in the summer after a very heavy rain.
Spring peepers fully hibernate in the winter and are famous for literally freezing and thawing out once the weather warms up. Their bodies produce a glucose antifreeze that prevents most of the water in their bodies from turning to ice over the winter.
Spring peepers are common but are threatened by wetland losses. Thanks to wetland conservation, they’ve been unlisted as a threatened species in Kansas and Iowa. So keep your ears peeled over the next few weeks because spring is just as inevitable as winter even in the Northland.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.