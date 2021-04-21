It's finally late April and while readers downstate have little bursts of green here and there, those of us in northwestern Wisconsin have little bursts of mud and pollinating trees that aren't much to look at but force allergy sufferers to medicate.
The occasional burst of snow doesn't seem to help much with the tree pollen and it hasn't sent our neighborhood bears back to their dens: They're into our bird feeders earlier than ever and they decorated our neighbor's house with muddy footprints. If the typically moody Northland weather isn't discouraging the bears, we should take our cues from them and avoid retreating to our own dens.
The unusually dry winter we just had poses some hazards in the spring during fire season, but it also has an upside for people anxious for not just the end of winter but the end of that in-between season where neither cold-weather nor warm-weather activities are feasible. Inland lakes are free of ice and accessible and year-round campgrounds are ready for tents and dry enough to set up campers. Trails that are usually treacherous in mid-April and swamped with mud through May are in terrific shape for hiking and off-road biking.
I'm planning on exploring some new trails this spring and would love some feedback from folks who've hiked (or skied) the Penokee Mountain Trails or the North Country Trail in Brule River State Forest. In the meantime, early spring is a great time to check out an old favorite and see how things are different from the high season.
I've written about the St. Peter's Dome/Morgan Falls Recreation area before and it's a familiar landmark for most of us in northwestern Wisconsin. I'd never been there except for summer and fall, and I'd encourage even old hands to try to visit before the leaves come out. The trail up the hill — "Old Baldy" to locals — is usually under water and especially muddy until Memorial Day, but even after the recent rains the going was comparable to mid-summer: some muddy areas and some springs that have to be negotiated by stepping on rocks.
The trail still requires some decent hiking shoes due to rocky terrain. The only snow left anywhere was in a crevice next to Morgan Falls, which is flowing but still very cold judging by the reaction of the little boy I saw who tried jumping in the water. As of mid-April, there were just a few spring beauties starting to bloom, but other early spring wildflowers weren't emerging yet. There were some sprouts of Dutchmen's breeches all along the trail so keep an eye out for them in a few weeks when they bloom.
The best part of hiking this trail in the offseason is all the cool stuff you can see that's concealed by foliage the rest of the year. There are way more interesting rock formations all along the trail than I was aware of, including bluffs, scree tumbles and huge boulders. You can actually see that you're getting close to the top when the trail goes off to the right before climbing the final slope, and there's a spectacular view of the Penokees to the south of the summit that's barely visible when the trees are leafed out.
My favorite spring feature is the impoundment of Morgan Creek that the trail winds along after the falls turnoff. In summer and fall it's a hidden, weed-choked swamp, but in the spring it's a lovely little gem of a lake. Common loons and trumpeter swans taking advantage of the stopover and the nice long water runway hang out there. At the summit, the lake stands out among the budding trees and the swans were visible as tiny white dots.
The trailhead is four miles south of Highway E on Ashland-Bayfield Road and requires an annual sticker or a $5 day use fee. Your fees are helping pay for a very nice outhouse as well as all the beautiful bridges and recent improvements on the trail. I'd love to hear from readers about favorite early spring outdoor adventures. See you on the trail!
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.