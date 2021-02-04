People complain a lot about the last weeks of winter and how they seem to go by slowly.
I’ve always thought this time of year has a lot going for it. The days are much longer, giving people who enjoy winter sports more opportunities to get outside, and there’s usually enough of a snow and ice base for most outdoor activities. And for people who are done with winter, the end is starting to be in sight. It’ll still be a few weeks before our first spring birds arrive, but in the meantime we can continue enjoying our winter visitors.
A reader recently pointed out that great gray owls are larger, and certainly taller, than great horned owls. Up here in far northwestern Wisconsin, we’re lucky to have great gray owls as year-round residents. They’re occasionally sighted further south — as far south as Madison in the past five years — and in the Upper Peninsula when they move around looking for food in winter (readers in the Spooner/Rice Lake area will be pleased to hear that they’ve been seen several times there in recent years).
These striking birds are common in Canada and Eurasia and only about 7% of their global population is found in the U.S. Their habitat is generally in boreal or montane forests, with access to meadows and bogs where they can hunt. Great gray owls are tall — up to 33 inches head to tail — big-headed owls, but they’re basically big fluff balls. They only weigh about 2.5 pounds, less than snowy or great-horned owls. They have a large facial disc without ear tufts, bright yellow eyes and a tiny beak. One of their most distinctive features is the white “bow tie” marking around their neck, with a little black center. They also have two pale arcs between their eyes forming an X.
Despite weighing next to nothing, they’re powerful predators and can break through snow crust thick enough to support an adult human to get at their prey. Around here they eat the usual mice, gophers, voles and chipmunks, and up in their far northern range they keep the lemmings under control. They do most of their hunting at dawn and dusk, but in winter they’re often out in the daylight.
One of their funny habits is that they don’t build nests at all. They use old nests, even squirrel nests or manmade platforms, without adding any nesting materials. They sometimes lay eggs in broken treetops and the female might scratch out a little bowl for her eggs, but she still doesn’t add anything else. Great gray owl couples often use this same low-rent real estate for several nesting seasons.
Great gray owls are a prized find by birders because of their elusive habits and excellent camouflage. Other winter irruptors like Canada jays and snowy owls are found in populated areas. For example, some might remember that last year’s snowy owl visitor in Ashland liked to hang out on poles downtown. Rest assured you won’t find a great gray owl engaging in such citified behavior. Nor will they fly over to you when you make kissy sounds the way Canada jays will. The best way to spot them in our region is to head up to the Sax-Zim Bog, which is about 50 miles northwest of Duluth, Minn. I have friends in other states who venture up to this beloved birding site to see great gray owls and other rare species. I am ashamed to admit I haven’t been there yet despite my proximity, but a trip this winter or early spring is on my agenda, weather permitting.
The Friends of Sax-Zim Bog has a terrific website that tells you where great gray owls and other birds can be found, along with site etiquette and COVID-19 protocols. I’d love to hear from anyone who’s been up there or been lucky enough to spot one of these ghostly predators around our area.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.