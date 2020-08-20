Last summer around this time, I wrote about hiking a section of the North Country National Scenic trail through the Porcupine Lake Wilderness in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. I was excited to be able to get back to that area recently and have an even better adventure.
My brother Bob and his wife, Blynn, were in town from Indiana and ready to revisit the area after a 2005 trip ended abruptly due to beavers putting a large pond in the middle of the trail (the pond was very large and not on any maps, so we were afraid we were far off course). This time we decided to go into Porcupine Lake from the other direction and finally get to camp out at this lovely spot.
Porcupine Lake lies along the NCT and has two nice sites used by backpackers. There are also a couple of spots along Porcupine Creek that are suitable for small tents. They aren’t established campsites so leave-no-trace practices are important. If you don’t have bearproof food containers, you’ll need to hang your food.
Through-hikers can access the lake, as can walk-in campers using a parking area and trail spur. This trail spur is also a portage back to the lake for paddlers and anglers who don’t mind carrying in a half mile or so. The lake is surrounded by a beautiful northern mesic forest full of hemlock, silver birch, and lots of ferns and varied understory plants. As wet as this summer has been, it was still pretty buggy for August; we were fortunate to be on a breezy hill that made the bugs tolerable.
We were pleased that most of the previous users had kept a clean camp and there wasn’t much trash or leftovers around: We’ve encountered all kinds of detritus at past campsites including a pound of butter, a whole onion, empty steel cans and two unopened Bud Light Lime Raz-Ber-Ritas. We made a comfortable camp and enjoyed Blynn’s fine backcountry cuisine.
One of the best things about Porcupine Lake, at least this year, is the pair of trumpeter swans that hang out there. They didn’t get close enough for a decent photograph, but they were visible along the shoreline and definitely audible beginning at dawn. Summer birdsong has quieted down, but we did hear red-eyed vireos and ovenbirds singing briefly, and one or two eastern wood peewees singing incessantly.
Another nice thing about having a base camp at Porcupine Lake is the chance to hike the stretch of the NCT over to the trailhead near Lake Owen Road. Through-hikers coming from the west also can enjoy this segment before making camp at the lake.
Folks who appreciate more amenities can also access this stretch on a marked trail from the Two Lakes Campground at Lake Owen and Bass Lake. This three-mile stretch winds along the west shore of the lake with some nice views and a small spur trail for water access. The trail then cuts west and along a ridge around the perimeter of the Eighteen Mile Spring Pond. This hidden gem can be seen from a couple of overlooks and was surprisingly clear and free of aquatic plants when we visited.
You’ll cross the Eighteen Mike Creek via a narrow but sturdy bridge and then the trail goes uphill and through some beautiful sentinel old-growth pines. There’s also a beautiful small northern bog along the way. We didn’t see much in the way of wildlife, but I tend to be a noisy hiker who prefers not to frighten creatures like bears, elk and moose. The trail intersects with another spur trail from Porcupine Lake Road for access to the spring pond; this may be the best way for anglers to get in to enjoy fishing for the trout, bass, panfish and northern pike the Forest Service says can be found there.
We hiked back to camp on the road after reaching the trailhead but there’s a picnic area if you continue west out of the wilderness area if you’re looking for a longer day hike. I’d love to hear stories from others who love this area.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.