This is a story about blue jays, corncobs, squirrels and a ruffed grouse. It began with my pursuit of a photo of a blue jay either in flight or a close-up for a blog post. It would complement the photo my wife captured, a rather Van Goghish shot of a perched jay with a brushwork-style background of snow and golden maple leaves.
But during a quiet and snowless spell at the bird feeder, the blue jays weren’t appearing. So I “hunted” them in the woods, sitting with camera ready. But no jays screeched close as they had during deer hunting. My next plan was to find corn for the platform feeder in hopes the blue jays noticed and hung around long enough for a photo.
My cross-country running path goes past a big cornfield. It had just been picked, but corn harvesters these days must be mighty efficient machines because I couldn’t find even a fractured yellow cob, only broken brown cores, their yellow teeth plucked away for the hopper. My route then winds into the woods and borders another cornfield. I had hopes, but same farmer, same picker, same bare cobs.
Then, where the trail tails away from the field, in a prickly ash bush was half a corncob with kernels, wedged hard into a crook of branches about 4 feet high. My pause to examine the cob caused a ruffed grouse to flush from the ground only 10 yards away. I doubted the grouse had carried the food prize to the prickly branches. A squirrel, maybe. I took the cob.
On the way home, on closer look in the corner of the first field, I saw that someone had loosely piled a dozen corncobs with kernels intact. I looked around. There was nobody or nothing in sight but fields and woods. Who would miss two — make that three — small cobs? Within 10 minutes I was home and had broken one of them in half and spread kernels in the feeder. Enter the squirrels, who found the corn immediately.
It took a while, but in a flash of blue there was a jay. I grabbed my camera and clicked that first quick photo I always want before zeroing in. Good thing I did because the blue jay was on a fast flight. My one and only photo worked out for a close-up, revealing that the jay had three sunflower seeds stuffed in its beak. No corn. No matter. The photography gods had smiled on me just enough.
So I wanted, no needed, to give back. I felt guilty about being a crook in the city, so I ran back to the crook in the bush, returning the cob to the mystery critter that stuck it there. As for the three corncobs from the field, I’m still weighing my level of guilt on that. I know what my squirrels, blue jays and cardinals are telling me.