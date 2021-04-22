What is the comfort in the return to something familiar? Why does it feel good to return to what we know, what we like, what we expect, what we’ve seen and felt before? Perhaps we are returning, in spirit or flesh, to where we were happiest.
Spring is a return, a happy return, to what we like, what we know will be pleasant as we and everything around us break free from the grip of winter. Spring is what we remember as being fun and carefree, of creeks and frogs, leaves and flowers, kites and balls, explorations along trails abandoned since last fall.
Spring is a predictable yet fascinating rebirth with many returns, including that of numerous songbirds. Once again we are excited that they choose our field, our yard, our trees to start anew with nests and chicks and the whole propagation of the species.
The return of birds now dominates the conversation with several friends as we trace the new season. One friend calls daily to report his latest sightings — a wood duck, heron, killdeer and bluebird. Sharing sightings becomes competitive. Who sees what first? Through it all, and sometimes the rush of it all, there remains comfort in the normalcy of migration. For what if the birds didn’t return?
Besides the first robins, bluebirds, orioles and hummingbirds, I look for birds that are rare, that is, rare for me. It’s all those warblers I need to look up, and others from my birding notes, for examples, the American redstart (2009), Eastern rufous-sided towhee (2013), ruby-crowned kinglet (2014) and three-toed woodpecker (2019, and which actually was a rare sighting). This is how it’s supposed to happen: get close enough long enough to study the bird’s markings, perhaps take a photo, and then grab the bird book.
The ruby-crowned kinglet was particularly satisfying for I approached it during a trail run (April 24, 2014, in my birding journal). The bird was in no hurry to escape my presence, letting me draw closer and closer. The kinglet is small — a little smaller than even a chickadee — and its dark olive back and light olive belly could be considered drab. But I noted the white bars on its wing and the white ring circling its dark eyes. And then, there it was, the patch of ruby on its head. I was happy with the identification, even happier with the little bird’s return from a winter in the southern states.
But suddenly in all the comfort of migration there’s a little irritation, a burr sticker in the sock, for birds not easily identified or not often seen suddenly appear and flit away before I can zero in on their features. I carry a camera, but sometimes there’s not time for the focus and shutter. It drives me crazy.
I came around the corner on a woodland trail the other day and startled a half dozen rust-colored birds. They danced away in a frenetic flush through the leafless branches. I followed, but they would not sit still. A hue of rust and 6 to 8 inches long is all I could gather. And now I wonder: Veery thrush? Hermit thrush? Wood thrush? Or perhaps brown thrasher?
No matter what thrush or thrasher, they had returned. I found comfort in that.
Greschner, who retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.