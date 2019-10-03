There was a killing up the road the other night. By morning, the bald eagles knew.
It wasn’t a matter of asking each other where they wanted to go for breakfast. That decision was made for them when a deer got in front of a vehicle in the darkness of a town road.
And so the eagles gathered, three of them by sunrise, where two roads intersected. One eagle sat on a power pole and another in a tree as I coasted up on the scene. At first I didn’t see the dead deer, but then a third eagle lifted laboriously from the bloodied body.
The eagles, with color vision, had surely seen the red of blood in dawn’s murky light. Not only does the eagle have color vision, it’s said that though an eagle’s eye is roughly the same size as a human’s eye, the bird’s vision sharpness is at least four times that of a person with perfect vision.
So it didn’t take long to zero in on the deer at dawn, especially considering that eagles can spot prey over an area of almost 3 square miles. That would be about 25% of an eagle’s home range, as it’s estimated that the stately bird patrols up to 10,000 acres, or about half of a local town.
Considering the number of road-killed deer, raccoon, skunks and other animals, eagles have no problem spotting food. However, they are not good at sharing; food fights often tax the very calories they are consuming for fuel.
As I slowly drove on, I saw in the rear view mirror that the tussle over venison was renewed.
Greschner is the Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.