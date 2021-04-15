I spent most of the winter complaining to anyone who would listen — including all you readers — about the almost total absence of birds in my vicinity. It was reassuring to hear from some readers that others were having the same problem, but I heard from just as many other people — including neighbors — who were sighting all kinds of winter finches and unusual birds. It was a little depressing. Well folks, spring is here and things have changed almost overnight.
The first big bird invasion is one I think most people in the area have observed — the congregating of ridiculous numbers of dark-eyed juncos. They’re getting ready to head north for the summer and just like in the fall, they take over entire yards and woodlots: tussling, flashing their white tail feathers and eating everything in sight. I’ve never seen so many of them in the spring as I have this year and friends and readers are reporting the same phenomenon in their locations.
The other surprising overabundance I’m seeing is courtesy of our local male woodcocks. For the past two springs, one lone woodcock has staked out his territory in a brushy open area to the south of my driveway. I’d been looking forward to his return and his acrobatic mating flight every evening and then again in the morning before I go to work. He returned on schedule, but after a few days he was joined by at least three others. It’s hard to tell how many there actually are because of how the sound carries at dusk and the cacophony of beeping and twittering as they repeatedly call and launch into flight. I can’t imagine that there are enough females for all of them in such a small geographical area; the little guys cross into each other’s flight paths but always end up on the same patch of ground. I’m hopeful that this little cluster of woodcocks is the result of successful broods from last year and not a habitat loss somewhere else.
In other shorebirds-that-don’t-live-on-the-shore news, the opposite thing seems to be happening with the neighborhood snipes. I finally heard one Wilson’s snipe making its spooky, wobbly sound as it zigzagged through the air. But at this point we aren’t surrounded by this sound coming from all directions. And there does seem to be a good number of killdeer in the area so far.
The last surprising bird invasion this spring has been the large number of swans, especially trumpeter swans, around the Ashland area. We always see them migrating through in the spring, but at least anecdotally there seems to be a large number of them hanging out in the Fish Creek slough and flying all around town in groups. It may just be that I’m running into them at the right time, but it’s been a joy nonetheless.
Meanwhile, some of the birds that I’ve been missing all winter are starting to appear again. Goldfinches are back and almost fully molted into their bright summer colors. The red-breasted nuthatches that I’ve been hearing are coming to the feeders and tree trunks now, and the local pair of pileated woodpeckers have been regular visitors. Red-winged blackbirds are back, announcing their presence and making their usual mess. I’m also pleased that a northern flicker has been coming to my suet feeder, the first one I’ve seen at a feeder in the almost three years since I’ve lived here.
Finally, a quick clarification: An alert reader pointed out that I referred to spring peepers as a type of chorus frog and suggested chorus frogs are a different species. I should have specified that spring peepers are a species included in the genus of chorus frogs, most of which have chorus frogs in their names (there’s no scientific evidence that Illinois and New Jersey chorus frogs are the most obnoxious species in the genus). So they are both a species of chorus frog and a different species from other frogs commonly called chorus frogs. To be fair, they’re all pretty loud.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.