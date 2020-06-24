There’s a war on weeds going on to the extent that it seems people have lost use of their fingers, except for their trigger finger.
Is there any weed in any spot that some folks have no qualms attacking with a pull on the trigger of a nozzle full of chemicals? Harsh chemicals, they are, requiring the treated area be marked with small notices poked in the lawn, notices that dogs, cats, birds and small children can’t decipher.
My former next-door neighbor was big on killing weeds, often observed bent over, one hand carrying a plastic jug with a tube, the other hand pulling the nozzle trigger. I often found dead squirrels and chipmunks on my lawn, dead little animals with no outward sign of how they died. I could only speculate.
The big box store has about 15 feet of shelves dedicated to weed killers in all degrees of effectiveness and levels of consequence to your skin (if spilled), lungs (if inhaled) and innards (if swallowed).
“Do you want to kill everything?” I overheard the store man asking a woman, who was pushing a baby in a stroller while her husband cuddled a toddler.
“Yes!” she answered, a bit too emphatically for my liking.
“Then I would get the Roundup,” said the man.
And so another container went off the shelf. I, too, was looking, also guilty I suppose of chemical warfare, though I was looking for something far less powerful. Perhaps I won’t kill everything, but my conscience bothers me nonetheless.
For the most part I use my fingers to pull weeds or work the scissors to trim around the bottom of the house, gardens and trees. It was my job as a kid, and it was done without chemicals and noise. I still find that method as relaxing as it is effective.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.