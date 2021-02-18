By the time this goes to print, we’ll be at the end of two weeks of below-zero weather.
After an extended date with the polar vortex, it’s hard to imagine that the gears of spring are already turning. Late February is considered to be early spring in the southern U.S., which is part of why the current wintry blast extending all the way to the Gulf Coast is so extraordinary. It’s hard to picture for people who live here, but once this weather inevitably loosens it grip the spring bird migration will be underway.
In a few short weeks our first spring arrivals will be here, before the snow melts and the lakes are free of ice. Even non-birders can be excited by these announcers of the end of our long, dark winters.
Some of the first spring arrivals, like American robins and red-winged blackbirds, have been around or just to the south for much of the winter. Here on the South Shore we tend to notice them in the first half of March; readers further south may take note of them sooner since they’re already around, flocked up where there’s shelter and food sources.
Robins tend to start singing and hanging out around people again once the snow starts to recede. Red-winged blackbirds may stop at your feeder in the spring, but you should hear their “konk-a-ree” song around ponds and wetlands even before they’re thawed out.
One of my favorite early spring birds is the song sparrow. These guys are around all year in southern Wisconsin and they start singing here even when their marshes are still frozen — like Jackson Browne’s roadies, they’re among the first to come and the last to leave and we’ll be hearing their trilling song for at least five months.
Another sure sign of spring is the clattering call of the sandhill crane. Thanks to this year’s shallow snow cover, they should be moving in soon because there should be plenty of muddy patches and slushy marshes they can poke around in. Woodcocks and snipes are already moving north and will start their ridiculous mating displays before our snow is gone.
Another early-spring shore bird that doesn’t really live on the shore is the killdeer. I usually hear these mud-season favorites for the first time at night in early March. Readers in the Eau Claire area may hear white-throated sparrows in March before they move north to their summer breeding habitats of spruce bogs and boreal forests.
And of course, the sights and sounds of spring waterfowl are just around the corner. White pelicans are one of the earliest summer tourists and gather in huge flocks in some areas. Snow geese and tundra swans can soon be heard at night as they move north for the summer. And one of the coolest spring events is the return of the common loon, still in their winter plumage, as they gather on waterways waiting for the northern lakes to thaw out. Watch and listen for them along the Chippewa, Red Cedar and St. Croix rivers in March. And northerners take heart: They’ll be here before you know it.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.