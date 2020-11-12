I was in a tree swaying to the rapid rhythm of nature’s breathing when it hit me. Not literally, though I suppose a branch could have let loose in the chesty November wind and knocked me on the noggin. What hit me figuratively was that my autumn of blue skies, still afternoons in mild temperatures and the passing of migrating warblers was over.
Now all I could see was fall ending and winter coming. I saw it through the bare branches as I stared in vain for a deer to appear. I felt a chill run through my body, a chill not normally produced in 40-degree weather but normal today with its wind and clouds, not calm and sun.
There was little bird activity, though two chickadees came within whispering distance and a blue jay squawked, seemingly irritated by something. Maybe me. At times the bursts of wind carried the hunt’s focus away, not to mention the desire of deer to move. But the wind was also carrying the sounds of the countryside, sounds to pass the time, sounds I know so well that I can imagine the accompanying rural scene.
A cow bellowed at the farm over the next hill, perhaps at feeding time, just before milking time. A dog barked from across the field. A car slowed on the highway and the dog barked with more gusto. And then there was quiet as a car door slammed and, I was sure, a dog’s tail wagged.
Children’s laughter and shouts rippled across the picked cornfield to my spot at the confluence of field and forest. The voices suddenly went mute, and I imagined supper was ready. I heard a tractor revving and clanking to load a round hay bale before groaning out of hearing range, replaced by the barking of another dog.
Darkness gathered rapidly at day’s end of the cloudy November afternoon. The wind calmed dramatically, settling softly into the wooded umbra. Leafless trees faced nightfall silhouetted against the golden sunset. It was the quiet magic of twilight, no more than 20 minutes in length after sunset when time balances in repose between light and dark. Squirrels had scurried to their holes in the night, the birds to their hidden perches. In the all-encompassing stillness the hunter expects the deer now more than ever. But daylight is on the rapid drain, so the shot will have to be close and quick.
I stayed perfectly still in the hopeful stillness. At dark, I climbed down from my perch. I had not seen deer, but I had heard the countryside preparing for the night. And I heard, too, the whistle of winter in the autumn wind.
