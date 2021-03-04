It’s March, people, and that means it’s time to get those last winter activities in and at the same time dust off all the spring and summer stuff. I’m already at the point where if I can drive through the snow in the driveway, we’re not shoveling or plowing it. A couple of weeks ago I wrote about a number of early birds that are due to arrive within weeks or even days. To celebrate March I’ll take a closer look at some of them and this week, our first contestant is the song sparrow.
While they aren’t the most flashy birds out there, song sparrows are one of the easiest to recognize from their loud, stuttering song and their tendency to announce it from atop branches and trees at human eye level. They usually pump their tails up and down in song and in flight. It’s a good thing they’re easy to recognize from their song and behavior, because their coloration and even their size varies considerably over their range. That range extends from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska down to the central plateau of Mexico, where an isolated non-migratory population lives 900 miles away from their nearest relations.
Here in the Upper Midwest, these medium-sized sparrows are a streaky russet-and-gray bird with pretty stripes across their faces. In southern Wisconsin and Minnesota, they’re year-round residents. They move into the Northland before all the snow and ice are gone, and their song is one of the first announcements of spring, sometimes heard earlier than robins. That song usually consists of two or three clear notes followed by a buzz or trill. It’s hard to describe, but anyone who’s been around a lake, pond or wetland has heard these birds around the shore. Like northern cardinals, their songs vary from region to region but are always recognizable as theirs (and if you’re not sure, you can always play the song on a bird app, which has the added bonus of driving pets and family members nuts).
One of my favorite things about this species is that unlike a lot of the summer visitors who can be heard for six weeks to two months at this latitude, song sparrows sing regularly from March through August.
Song sparrows have a lot of interesting habits along with being harbingers of spring. They’re very tuned-in as a species to their nesting preferences and different pairs of song sparrows will use the best spots over and over. Female song sparrows are attracted not just to the males’ songs, but to how well they learn: They prefer males who best mimic the adult bird they learned their songs from. (How researchers even figure this stuff out is beyond me. Bird scientists clearly love their craft and spend enormous amounts of time in the field, since this isn’t stuff you can figure out by making up a Survey Monkey). Even when they find a guy they like, these partially monogamous birds may mate with someone else at least some of the time.
Song sparrows that live in wet areas like the Pacific Northwest have darker plumage that’s thought to defend them against feather mites that thrive in humid areas — the extra melanin in the feathers makes them tougher. And they often lay several clutches of eggs during the breeding season and sometimes successfully raise four families, which may explain their long vocalization season.
Song sparrows can be found in a huge variety of open habitats from the Arctic to the tropics. Whether you’re in the Pacific rain forest, the desert scrubland or a cattail marsh, you can find these adaptable, omnivorous sparrows foraging around on the ground or singing their hearts out. My sister in suburban Chicago often sees them at her backyard feeders. They’re not considered a threatened species, but their numbers have decreased by about 30% over the past 50 years. Wetland loss and declining insect populations are probably contributing to this trend. Still, there are an estimated 130 million of them out there and they’ll be arriving very soon. I’m looking forward to welcoming them back for the summer.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.