A bit consumed with migration and a need to fuel the flight, some birds are a bit easier to see this time of year, especially with the cloak of leaves fading.
The thought that fall migration is one of the better times to view birds not often seen up close flew almost into my face on a cool October afternoon.
On a walk with my dog along a brushy roadside of the muted colors of yellowing milkweed and birch leaves and browning tansies and goldenrod, a flurry of color caught my eye. There was a small flock of half a dozen birds flitting about the bushes, poking at berries and insects and crossing the road in front of me on their way to the pines to my left.
There were black and orange markings on their wings and tail, a black head and white underparts. Strikingly pretty as they flashed their wing and tail colors. What was I looking at? Too small and colorful for a robin. Too much black for an oriole, which left the area weeks ago.
I had a bird in mind but couldn’t come up with the name. When I got home I grabbed the bird book and within seconds there it was, the American redstart, “a striking bird ... the pattern unmistakable ... continually flitting about, feeding on insects.”
I had not seen a redstart all spring and summer, though they are common nesters in this area, with sightings peaking in May and September. In between, they nest and feed in the shadows of thickets.
The redstarts will winter in southern states and into Mexico and South America. I was fortunate to get a look at the travelers pointed that way.
