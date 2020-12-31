On the first snowshoe trek of the season, tracks following tracks began. When I veered off the wide trail used by snow vehicles, my winding path through the meadow was loosely defined by deer, rabbits and coyotes. I find they know the lay of the land, thus the best routes, better than I do. So I follow their tracks.
Even in the light snow cover, the outline of the natural trail is distinguishable, and after a significant snowfall the corridor will remain discernable as a narrow furrow through the meadow and woodlands. That’s when I repack the trail with wide snowshoes in this seasonal trade-off that serves the critters well when snow on either side of the path deepens.
I reached the picked cornfield, the next segment of my path, and decided for no particular reason to go between the second and third rows of stubble as I settled into a steady jog across the long field. My destination is the woods and its series of quiet trails a half-mile away.
Though this was the season’s first snowshoe outing, there are several “first snowshoes” of the winter. There is the first at night, the first under a full moon, and the first amid falling snowflakes — my favorite. Last week’s initial snowshoe run also doubled as the first in bright sun. I like the shadows.
I stopped several times to observe shadows, those from bending and brown goldenrod in the meadow and the long rows of corn stubble. The pause caused a pheasant to flush from a thicket, its palette of feathers flung against the blue sky. The sun, at its lowest elevation of the year, was angling in from the south, only the width of two fingers (at arm’s length) above the horizon. Six-inch corn stalks cast shadows of at least twice their height. My shadow appeared a bit comical and freakish, a thin figure 12 feet long!
A day later, after nightfall, I repeated the course. As I began on the main trail parallel to a highway, streetlights cast intermittent shadows until I put the city limits behind me. When I stepped through the brush and into the meadow, I heard my shadow whisper that it would stay behind and wait.
It did, for in the meadow and cornfield, with only ambient light, I could not see my shadow. When I returned to the main trail, there it was, waiting in the soft glow of a streetlight. We headed home, my shadow and I. When I was even with the light on the road to my left, my shadow was jogging beside me on my right. And then it would inch ahead — hey, Shadow, wait for me! — until it faded from sight.
But when I approached the next light and looked over my right shoulder, there was my shadow again. And again it pulled even and then ahead until ghostly drifting back, over and over. In the rhythm of the shifting shadows I could hear my mother’s voice reciting a children’s poem to me, “I have a little shadow that goes in and out with me, And what can be the use of him is more than I can see.”
I reached home, winded and fulfilled. I set the snowshoes in the garage, and my shadow with them for company until the next sunny day or full moon night.
Greschner, retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.