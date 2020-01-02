I’m intent on getting the best of winter before it gets the best of me. And I thought I had it nailed as I strapped on snowshoes for “Snowshoe 10,” the 10th time this winter pounding all that early snow into a submission of trails.
And then it rained. The snowshoe trail I laid out and packed down suddenly had the firmness of oatmeal. There was some mud where the trail cut between corn rows. Leaves and sticks poked out again.
Now, the next snowfall has arrived. A wet snowfall but perhaps the one that will stay as cooler January air moves in. And I tend to like the staying snow. If it’s winter, and if it’s cold, it should be lined in white. A little natural insulation, you know.
Every snowshoe trek delivers the best of winter. There’s the initial chill on the first steps from the door. But the heat rises with the heart beat. After the first half dozen outings, the snowshoe shuffle run no longer attacks the hips like the first time or two or three.
A running base established in fall helps climb the hills and keep good pace on the flats. But it is winter’s fresh air that mostly fuels pace and clears space for the keen awareness of nature that comes in the quiet winter woods.
I heard a Robert Frost poem, saw the striking red of a cardinal, and, without even trying, trotted up on an eight-point buck, so intent on feeding it paid only pedestrian attention to me.
There is new snow again. New tracks. And the same quiet winter in the woods.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.