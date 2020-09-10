A few weeks ago I wrote about blue jays and how they get a bad rap, which got me thinking about other "nuisance birds" and unpopular feeder visitors that deserve some respect. Now that the cool weather has arrived, I've been seeing big groups of one of the most underappreciated birds: the common grackle. That's right, grackles, those extremely gregarious blackbirds who aren't easy on the eyes or the ears. Here's why I think they should get a little more love:
Common grackles are related to other familiar, prettier birds including red-winged blackbirds and meadowlarks. They look black at a distance, but they're actually a dark bronze, iridescent bird. Males are bronze with a bluish head, and females are a less glossy sold bronze color. Common grackles are the largest blackbird we have here, with long tails and a wide wingspan. Their calls are a loud series of squeaky rattles and clicks, much less melodious than their southern cousins the great-tailed grackles. We tend to see less of them during their breeding season. If you do see them in spring and early summer, you can watch the males chase females around until they pair off.
Female grackles are reportedly indecisive homemakers and often start building a nest and then change their minds, picking another spot. The males follow along with them during the nesting site search and, I assume, don't comment when this happens. During late summer, they start coming around to yards and feeders with their young, which is my favorite time to observe them. Grackles bring their demanding fledglings to feeders, and the kids will squawk loudly until their parents shove food into their mouths. These intelligent birds can be fun to watch as they jockey for position and find out clever ways to get to eat out of feeders and dump as much food as they can onto the ground for their friends. Here in the Northland, common grackles are summer residents, and this time of year they start to gather into large noisy flocks as they prepare to head south.
This is when the common grackle really starts to annoy the average birdwatcher. Scores or even hundreds of them will swarm bird feeders, chasing and pushing away other birds and quickly emptying out all the seeds and suet. My friends further to the south, where grackles live year-round, frequently complain on social media about grackles decimating their feeders and scaring away the nicer birds. During the winter grackles form large colonies with other obnoxious blackbirds including cowbirds and European starlings (now there are two birds I'm hard-pressed to defend: Cowbirds are a real threat to American songbirds, and starlings aren't even American!) Farmers are especially vexed by grackles, as they can be quite destructive to a corn crop at all stages of growth, so they get a pass from me for trying to rid themselves of these avian thieves and vandals. Still, you can't hate on a bird for just doing its job and doing it well.
The other reason I think grackles deserve some recognition is the fact that, despite their apparent abundance, they're struggling as a species. Their numbers have been declining at a rate of 2% a year for the past 50 years or so, leading to an overall decline of 58%. This is considered a steep decline by conservationist standards and while common grackles aren't protected, they're closely monitored and are a species of concern to ornithologists.
This creates a conundrum for folks who want to help birds but are sick of gangs of grackles mobbing their yards. You may not want to attract grackles, but you can help them as a species by spreading some food on the ground if they've arrived, as they prefer the ground to standing feeders. And maybe we can learn to tolerate them and even give them a little love as they get ready to move out of our area and appreciate their role in the bird community.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.