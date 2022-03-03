EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Sport Show will be at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, from Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20. After a two-year hiatus, the event will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We have heard that many other shows that have re-started this winter after COVID have had great turnouts,” said event organizer Lisa Gill, “so we are hoping to have at least 5,000 people over the course of the weekend.
“That would be a little down for us, but we are being conservative as we haven’t had a show in Eau Claire since 2019.”
The event will include:
• More than 160 exhibitor booths.
• Over 20,000 square feet of boats, ATVs and outdoor equipment.
• More than $2,000 in prizes, including vacation packages.
• Seminars and presentations.
• Dozens of retail and shopping vendors.
• U.S. and Canadian resorts and lodges representatives, and hunting and fishing guides and outfitters.
New this year are free archery trials for kids and trophy scoring by the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club. A petting zoo and free admission for children 11 and younger add to the show’s family-friendly offerings.
Admission, which is good for the entire weekend, is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. For Friday only, admission is $5 from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Menards and Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire and on the event’s website.
“We are ... extremely appreciative of our businesses for coming back and sticking with us after two years of COVID closures,” Gill said. “It feels good to get back to a regular schedule and get back to business.”