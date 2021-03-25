The swamp is about 300 yards away, down the street hill and across the highway. Shaped like a piece of pie, it stretches for about a quarter of a mile between the highway and cemetery, its pointed part on the south end and the wide part on the north end where it meets the city limits road.
From the highway you can see partway into the swamp throughout winter and early spring before dense vegetation inhales the openness and exhales a murky bog. Murky and scary, I often think, and I’ve dared myself to no avail to walk through the swamp on a summer’s night.
My eyes and ears always gravitate to the swamp and what mysteries it may hold. Some matters are clear, however. In April, the constant shrill whistling of frogs carries all the way to our yard. We call it a chorus of frogs, and when listening from the deck in early evening it indeed is one of nature’s songs of spring.
Throughout the year, both familiar and strange sounds escape from the swamp. Great-horned and barred owls for sure are hooting. Pileated woodpeckers pound away — I counted 40 holes in one large rotting tree — and there are the “weep-weep-weep” whistles of wood ducks. But then there are the sounds carrying quizzes to my ears, like yips and barks in the dark, perhaps from foxes and coyotes hunting the swamp’s edges. Maybe it’s mating season or their young at play. Maybe a captured rabbit is squealing.
On the first day of this dry spring I went to the swamp. Even after snow melted off the banks dropping from the cemetery, the swamp water covered only half of what it normally would. I ducked into the brush and immediately came upon a badger or fox den dug into the bank. Spilling from the animal’s entrance hole was a mound of sand at least 10 feet across at its base. I could see no sign of current use, thus no identifying tracks. I do often see foxes crossing the road nearby.
I moved along. Even without leaves the going was tough in the tangle of tag alders, buckthorn and trees have that have died and crashed, the price paid for their roots in wet soil and unable to breathe. I stepped along the moist ground and matted leaves where there should be water, wondering if I was walking on frogs ready to exit hibernation.
Where the swamp met the bank, I came to a huge pine tree, snapped off about 6 feet up its massive trunk of at least 20-foot circumference. Someone had built a crude hideaway under the trunk, which leaned from the stump to the ground for about 20 feet. Branches cut at 10-foot lengths and a few planks were stacked along the fallen trunk to create a stockade look. A torn black tarp partially guarded the other side. Stuck in a knot above what served as the entrance was a faded bouquet of plastic flowers, no doubt from the cemetery.
I neared the north end of the swamp where it was wetter and the brush so thick it chased me back. I found a path up the bank to the cemetery, which also adds to the mystique here. Though I left with as many questions as I came with, the outing gave me a better picture of the swamp down the hill where nature abounds in the thick darkness and dankness. I walked away thinking of the first line of an Emily Dickenson poem, “Sweet is the swamp with its secrets.”
