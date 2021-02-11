There’s life in the dead and dread of winter this morning. It’s cold — I’m seeing 22 degrees below — but there’s feathered and four-legged movement in both the front and back yards.
It’s less than an hour before the 7:20 a.m. sunrise. I’m looking at two crested birds on the ground, silhouetted against the snow, their redness muted in the murky light. They are picking at the shelled and cracked corn I put out last night, which the rabbits already found in the midnight hour. Now it’s the cardinals’ turn, and after sun-up will come the chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers. And the squirrels, too, will make their rounds.
The squirrels will have to round the house, for right now they are in the back yard. Two of them are chasing each other in the branches. But what catches my eye is something on a snapped-off limb of a nearby pine tree. It’s a question mark, literally and figuratively, because I’m not sure what it is, and a sitting squirrel has the shape of a question mark. Is it a squirrel? Or is it a fallen branch that is hung up on the limb?
I stare at it for as long as I can before I have to rush off. The truck is warming up. I take one last look, but still no movement on the big branch. When I get home, however, the question mark is gone. It wasn’t an object. It really was a squirrel, but why did it calmly face the east this frigid morning? Waiting for the first sunray of the day? There was little warmth in that rising sun.
I learn later that February is squirrel mating time, with the year’s first of two litters arriving some 40 days later in early spring. So maybe it was just a pause from the chase. And perhaps that explains the sudden appearance last April of four small gray squirrels at the feeders and small maples in the front yard. They ran, jumped and tumbled like puppies, then showed off acrobatic feats throughout the summer and fall, climbing sunflower feeders and hanging upside down from them. The quartet has dwindled to a trio this winter. But they are still here — I’m sure they are the same ones I’ve watched grow and mature, and now at a squirrel’s breeding age of 10 months.
Hours later my eye catches a spot of red among the dark boughs of the thick-trunked pine tree. A cardinal, perched on a small branch, has found a spot where the late morning sun cuts a path through a portal in the boughs. The red bird is sheltered from the wind in a tunnel of light, feeling a little sun warmth and waiting on more.
I, too, am waiting for more, and though it’s early, invariably in the middle of every February I start hearing the same song in my optimistic wait: Here comes the sun, here comes the sun, and I say it’s alright.
We all wait for more sun to sooth us and give us hope now while finding those little bright spots and reflective moments along the path to spring. The squirrel and cardinal showed me so this morning.
Greschner, who retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.