When I finally made peace with the squirrels a peace came over me, the likes of which I’ve never known in bird feeding. Make that wildlife feeding, for now the squirrels are as welcome as the birds at my station of four feeders.
You see, I grew tired of being the madman rushing out the front door with arms waving to scare the squirrels. I would throw cans with rocks in them in another futile effort to discourage the graycoats. But they are not easily discouraged; they jumped over the cans on their way back to the seeds. Mostly, I scared my wife, who didn’t know I was outside.
When I finally realized their comedic acrobatics were much more amusing than mine, I took the Zen approach of a calm insight that would benefit my imagined enemies and meditate my mind. I would reward the squirrels for their show. The birds still come, so what’s the problem except for a little more strain on the seed budget? To watch squirrels hang upside down from the feeder by their toes and do pull-ups to grab seeds drops my jaw. The least I can do is support the arts.
It started in the spring, this relationship with “my squirrels.” There were four of them, young and playful as puppies and kittens, jumping from branch to branch, trunk to ground and ground to trunk, and then to ring-around-the-trunk tail chasing. I grew fond of them, providing food and water, and a jumping stump to their favorite low branch, where they lazed away summer days.
Oh, not that they didn’t test my patience, these 6-month-olds. They came to chewing on the treated and stained deck boards, with no ill effect except to the boards. They were sharpening their teeth, I suppose, and for the same reason they’d chew on the lilac bark and then race through the yard with a 6-inch strip of bark strands hanging from both sides of their mouth. For fun? Like a dog with its ball? Or for their nest?
There are three of them now, bouncing through the snow. They no longer have to hang on tube feeders. I built a platform feeder in which they sit, a yardstick from the kitchen sink, chewing away on sunflower seeds and corn kernels. I pick up acorns in the woods and set them on the stump, watching for the squirrels to find their prizes. They are getting fat!
With the platform feeder being so close to the kitchen window, I found I could have staredowns with them. At first they seemed frightened at this face-off — I can’t imagine why — but now they’ve grown used to it as sort of a game. Fright has turned to delight.
One day the squirrels didn’t come, not at daybreak, not at noon, not in the afternoon. It was nearly sunset when three critters came racing across the street, into our yard and onto and below the feeders. I shouted to my wife, “The squirrels are here!” with such glee I surprised myself. Can you believe it?
