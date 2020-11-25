MADISON — Anyone looking for a holiday gift for outdoor enthusiasts can purchase the new 2021 Wisconsin State Park admission sticker or trail pass in time for the holidays. The 2021 state park stickers and state trail passes go on sale Tuesday.
“We are excited to offer annual admission passes online this year in addition to at properties and on the phone,” said Diane Brusoe, DNR Fish, Wildlife and Parks deputy division administrator, in a news release. “With winter quickly approaching, visitors can get their passes easier than ever and make the most of a year of outdoor recreation fun."
The 2021 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2021. The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.
A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.
An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.
Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online, at state park facilities statewide and over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties or over the phone.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.