MADISON — Peak fall color usually occurs in far northern Wisconsin during the last week of September and the first week of October, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, with peak color generally happening during mid-October in central Wisconsin and during the latter half of October in southern Wisconsin.
The DNR is promoting fall leaf tours on state properties that offer biking, hiking and walking opportunities for beginners, families and more advanced explorers. There are three types of bike trails, according to the agency:
• Bicycle touring trails: Easier trails such as paved or limestone-surfaced former railroad corridors. Generally appropriate for all ability levels and bikes with skinny tires.
• Off-road bicycle trails: Intermediate-level trails, often in the woods with various surfacing, from native soil to wood chips. Appropriate for families with more adventurous riders and hybrid or mountain bikes.
• Constructed mountain bike trails: Specially created, challenging narrow-width trails built to specific the trail standards.
Wisconsin properties also offer more than 2,700 miles of hiking trails. Hiking is allowed at all properties, and trail information and maps can be found on the DNR's website (dnr.wisconsin.gov).
A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking on certain trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.