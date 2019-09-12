There was so much time, so much daylight, just a month ago it seems. Or was it longer than that?
Yes, longer ago, for it started in May when the birds were chirping sweet songs about mates and nests by 5 a.m., shortly before sunrise.
And it was the middle of June when the croaking of bullfrogs carried across the gathering darkness, but not until after the reluctant sunset.
In late June the days stretched seemingly into nights, which surrendered with a shrug. Sunset nudged up to 9 p.m., and it took another good hour for total darkness to get cozy with the night.
The summer waned, and so did too, perhaps, our relationship with summer to the point we didn’t notice the days shortening on either end. Sunset was welcomed at the end of a warm day.
But suddenly, daylight is noticeably slipping away, and we’ve taken note. It was subtle at first as August’s string of days with a mesmerizing sameness lulled us into an endless summer state of mind.
But I turned around in the early evening of Labor Day and realized I best be walking my dog soon, for darkness was riding in on a fast train. It was 7:15 p.m.
My whole state of mind changed. I faced the hard figures, that the sun is now calling it quits an hour earlier than in June. Likewise, sunrise lingers behind the morning horizon for an extra hour now.
We are losing 3 minutes of daylight per day. Summers are not endless.
Greschner is the Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.