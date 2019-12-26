On New Year’s Day morning the birds will flock to the feeder not long after Orion the Hunter has finished stalking across the night sky, east to west. Off and on I will watch the variety of birds that have found this easy, seedy supply of food.
Another morning. A morning when I have resolutions in my head, some even on paper, as if a cold morning in early winter will spark wanted, or needed, changes in my life. I can hope.
But the birds and all their wild brethren should perhaps be studied and copied more closely for a clue about resolutions. They have none, but they are resolute.
The finches, cardinals and chickadees at the feeder are resolute to survive winter, feeding that internal fire of fat while puffing up feathers for insulation.
The birds are resolute to reach a warm day in May, when a nesting urge sends them into song and nest construction.
Whitetail does are resolute in the woodlands to also survive the season of cold and snow while carrying their fawns from fall to spring, from breeding to birthing, from falling leaves to a field of new clover.
If the birds and animals are my example, then my resolution should be to take one day at a time, not rushing time, only following time while letting it carry me from season to season.
I often exist in fits of hurry, the only order in the day being that of what needs frantic attention next. Is everything on my list checked off?
Nature, however, is big on paying calm attention to that daily small stuff while staying resolute on the big picture, painting it slowly, deliberately. I should be, too.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.