Now that the leaves are down and the farm fields are being emptied of the last crops, outdoor lovers and curious explorers can get a good view of the wide-open landscape. Herds of deer and flocks of wild turkeys are visible from the road — and they really stand out against the early snowfall that still covers much of the area south of Ashland. Matching this dun-colored background is a fierce and lovely predator: the red-tailed hawk.
You don't have to be a particularly patient or alert wildlife observer to catch a glimpse of these large raptors. They're the most common hawk in North America and are found throughout the entire lower 48, Alaska and Puerto Rico (also in Jamaica, where the birds were first described by Europeans and where their Latin name, Buteo jamaicensis, comes from). Odds are, if you're going for a drive anywhere there's an open area — even suburbs, parks and airports — you're sure to spot a red-tailed hawk along the way. They're brown above and pale below; the brown color varies from a chocolate brown to a russet color. The top of the red tail is actually more of a cinnamon color and in juvenile birds it's brown with light bars. I'm being very general here because these hawks vary in color enormously throughout their range. They all have the same flight profile, with spread-out "fingers" at their wingtips, and they all can be observed atop trees and power poles stalking their prey.
Red-tailed hawks are second in size only to the less-common ferruginous hawk. Larger females can have wingspans of 52 inches, rivaling ospreys. For all their size, they're engineered to glide on thermal air currents and usually only weigh about three pounds. Most of their diet is small mammals such as rabbits, squirrels and voles. They attack pets only very rarely, but since there are plenty of other predators that will harm free-roaming cats and small dogs, I still wouldn't suggest leaving your fur babies unsupervised. They also eat birds and snakes, and I have to assume that they may have been responsible for the mysterious disappearances of several of my chickens (Hey, red-tailed hawks! Those cute but destructive rabbits that are breeding like, well, rabbits in my yard are much tastier than those chickens, in case you were wondering!).
Red-tailed hawks can be aggressive toward other raptors when defending their nests and their territories, and it's not uncommon to see them chasing off bald eagles or owls.
They also do a lot of cool stuff besides sitting on fence posts watching for mice. They're monogamous and, like some other raptors, remain as a mated pair until one of them dies. And they don't let long-term relationships get in the way of a little romance. They have a pretty impressive courtship ritual. None of those noisy, blustering male displays while the (supposedly) impressed female sits there looking on for the red-tailed hawk. Nope, these couples link talons in midair and then fall toward the ground while spiraling around, like skydivers at an air show. They also are full partners in nest-building and parenting.
Red-tailed hawks have one of the most identifiable calls in the bird kingdom, a majestic scream that is often played accompanying images of eagles in movies and TV. In fact, the cry of the bald eagle at the beginning of the old "Colbert Report" show was actually a red-tailed hawk, something Stephen Colbert broke character and admitted on the air. It's quite a sound to hear echoing across a field or canyon.
Red-tailed hawk populations have increased over the past 50 years. You'll see more of them in the winter as the northern birds move south for the winter and join year-round populations. Readers who live immediately along the South Shore and in the U.P. may not see many in winter since they tend to move a little further inland for the coldest months, but a drive down to Cable or Glidden should result in several sightings. In fact, going for a drive and seeing how many you can spot might be a good pandemic-safe family activity.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.