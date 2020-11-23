Orion was there to guide me. The hunter of the winter sky was on stand above my stand. I walked through the hayfield directly toward Orion, his three belt stars in a horizontal line just above the tree line. For good measure, a bit to the left in the southwest sky were Jupiter and Saturn.
On this opening morning of deer season, what I was already tracing in the sky an hour before sunrise was the hunt within the hunt. I stopped midway through the field and slowly turned in a circle, looking up. Besides Orion and Jupiter, blazing Venus owned the eastern sky where the sun would do a chin-up on the horizon in little more than an hour. The W-shaped constellation Cassiopeia the Queen was in the northwest. To my surprise, the Big Dipper was directly overhead.
The dotted sky promised, I presumed, a good hunt. The hunt within the hunt, I mean, when nature’s critters and the wonders of the outdoors cozy up with the still hunter on stand. I’m always hunting more than deer.
One year it was a fisher noisily approaching from behind, the clatter in the leaves too steady and rapid for a deer or squirrel. It slammed to a halt beside the tree trunk that was holding up my back. I turned to see a dark face at my elbow. The fright in its beady eyes matched mine, I’m sure. It whirled. I shivered.
Four ruffed grouse once walked up to me as I crouched on my knees near a blowdown. One grouse came incredibly close — within 5 feet! All four stretched their necks to pluck inch-long catkins off an ironwood sapling which was bent and held captive by a crashed white ash. I had never been so close to one grouse, let alone four. No deer in my sights could have matched the exhilaration of that moment.
There have been close-ups with foxes, pheasants, an owl who was watching me long before I was watching it, and a pileated woodpecker whose undulating flight came within a couple of arm lengths of my head. There are always brushes with the usual passersby — squirrels and chickadees — and sometimes with the rare ones. I was able to study a small woodpecker that paid little mind to my nearness. Not until I got home did I know it was a three-toed woodpecker, my one and only look at this unsuspicious bird of black, white and deep brown, with a yellow crown and barred back.
On this year’s opening morning Orion and his gang would soon give way to a golden sphere piercing its way through the bare branches. Morning had broken. What would I see on this hunt? I came across tiny tracks in the new snow. On later check my suspicion was right — a weasel. But why can’t I ever see a weasel? I will someday, if I keep pursuing the hunt within the hunt.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.