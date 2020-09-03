Following a path from above the pine grove, a moonbeam is squeezing past the highbush cranberry shrub tonight to ply its light on my pillow. I prefer total darkness for sleep, but one exception is the light of the moon.
This beam from September’s Full Corn Moon has traveled 238,000 miles to cast a soft blue hue on my bed. I will not pull the shade. Instead, I look outside and see the forms of trees I know so well by day. The moon has lit them, too, taking the blackness and much of the cover for mischief out of the night. It is soothing; no eeriness here.
When I turned off the reading lamp next to the bed, the fluorescent tubes glowed in an otherwise dark room until the subtle and strange transformation took place. As the lamp’s residue light dimmed, the room actually became brighter. Moonlight was taking over where artificial light had rather harshly glared. At the same time, my pupils were expanding, a wonderful adaptation on a night so pretty.
Soon the outline of my window was distinguishable, along with the dresser and nightstand. Looking out the window, I can now see the deck, make out the flower pots sitting on it and the mountain ash tree beyond. I imagine tomorrow’s daylight, and the migrating birds that will feed on the tree’s orange berries.
The moon shifts, and now the highbush cranberry shrub is fracturing the moonlight through half of the bedroom window. Wherever and whenever there’s another opening, a moonbeam visits, filling my night with soft light and the rare shadow of the moon. I lift my arm to test, in astronomical terms, the moon’s apparent magnitude of brightness. It’s powerful. There’s a shadow on the wall, tracing my arm.
I’m being followed by a moonshadow. Yes, a moonshadow. In the song of the same name, Cat Stevens asks of the moon, “Did it take long to find me? I asked the faithful light. Oh, did it take long to find me? And are you gonna stay the night?”
It found me tonight, that sphere in the sky. Moonlight for a dreamy night.
