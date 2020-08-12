Summer evenings fall softly now, though more swiftly as sunsets ebb backward by a minute or two a day. It’s quiet before the sunset, now retreating to nearly 8 o’clock, quiet as it is at dawn, the birds and animals pausing with their young rather than calling and searching for mates and territories.
There’s a time before sunset, perhaps only minutes before, when it seems time stands still, when a light haze of late summer hangs above the corn tassels and in the grassy fields, those fields so full of birdsong and bird flight only a couple of months ago.
It’s so quiet now that the leap at my feet of a grasshopper startles me a bit. I am more aware of mosquitoes here and there and everywhere, and of the bird soaring so high that I wait for it to cross paths with a cloud to make sure it’s below the cloud. It is, but it sure is way up there, and I can only guess that it’s an eagle.
What I notice most are the thunderheads to the southeast. Their threat is long past but their mountainous appearance dominates the sky. They are lit by the sinking sun on the opposite horizon, adding to their majesty with a hue growing more amber with each notch the sun drops.
The sun and thunderheads will both be gone within the hour, the sun consumed by treetops on the far hill, the thunderheads shrouded in the dusk. So I wait for the stars and planets. In the gathering darkness, Jupiter and Saturn will appear quite high in the southeast soon to begin a race westward through the night, a race Saturn will lose again, just like last night and tomorrow night.
If I rise early, Venus and the last quarter moon will greet me as they partner in the east. Rise even earlier and I can watch for Perseid meteors in the wee hours. For now though, just before sunset, it’s a quiet evening, wrapped in the velvet of August.
I step into the darkness, only the chirp of a cricket breaking the silence. I wonder how close the hummingbirds are, those nectar drinkers so busy by day. Where is the mourning dove that perched on the power line in the afternoon sun? Or the great horned owl that hooted through the late winter nights in the tall pines.
The Big Dipper is hanging high in the north, sitting upright as if on a table, as if I could reach up, grab the handle and look inside. It will drift to the northwest during the night, while Cassiopeia rises in the northeast, its five stars in the shape of a W. But the constellation actually outlines a chair for the vain Green queen Cassiopeia. In the hush of darkness, I cannot leave my chair. I want to watch and listen. There’s a breeze from the south. Jupiter exhaling, I suppose.
—Dave Greschner outdoor journal L-T 081420