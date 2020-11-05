The weather was beautiful this week after several weeks of early winter. Since staying inside meant potential exposure to politics via TV and social media, what better time to get outside and see what's going on before the snow covers everything? A walk in the woods is great (make sure you're wearing blaze orange since we're sharing the outdoors with hunters), but even a walk around town or the park reveals a lot of neat stuff.
Here in the town of Gingles, the deer are moving around but the bucks have gone wherever they go when bow season starts. We can leave the bird feeders up at night now (and our garbage cans are outside!) because the cold October weather drove our bears into their dens — or at least into other neighborhoods. We're still getting mostly chickadees and dark-eyed juncos at our feeders, with a few woodpeckers here and there. If I'm outside at the right time in the evening I'll catch the male downy woodpecker who spends the night in one of my bluebird boxes. He sits in the box at dusk and cheeps for several minutes, like he's claiming the house for himself. The woodcocks are still up and about at dusk; last week, one of the males was inexplicably twittering and diving in a mating flight. I assume that at this point, he's just doing it for fun.
And there's at least one ruffed grouse hanging out in the brush with the chickens and coming out to the driveway to pick up gravel. A few houses down, our local pair of pileated woodpeckers have been working hard, dawn to dusk, excavating a dead tree. Every day the hole is bigger and at this point it looks like several birds could fit inside. It's like a woodpecker townhouse.
Late fall means lots of birds are still on the move, and the iconic sight of Canada geese flying in formation can be seen everywhere (along with the less iconic sight of Canada geese flocked up in fields and parks making a general mess). Thanks to the hot pond at the power plant, a few geese will be around all winter.
I know people don't care for nuisance geese and the poop they leave behind, but I admit I enjoy having them around. We still have trumpeter swans coming through the area on their way to their wintering grounds around the Twin Cities. Watch and listen for them at dusk flying low near ponds and wetlands; their white coloring is striking against the brown landscape. I saw a group of them last week near Drummond right at sunset and it was a spectacular sight. Readers further downstate are seeing the last of the sandhill cranes as they make their way south. They have the same triangle formation as geese but they usually fly a lot higher. And of course they don't honk, but their rattling cry is still stirring when heard from so high up.
Friends and family who live in Indiana and Illinois are reporting large flocks of sandhills moving through. My brother (friend of the column Bob Morris) says that in recent years, they've been wintering in farm fields down the road from him instead of going all the way to the Gulf Coast. Indiana may not have winters like we do, but they still have winter and I'm curious why the cranes stop there.
Last winter I wrote about snow buntings although I had only seen a few since I moved to the area. This year is a whole other story. Alert readers may have observed a few flocks that have settled in around the campuses of Memorial Medical Center, Ashland High School and WITC. These beautiful, hyper birds never settle for more than a minute or so before flowing as a group to the next spot (usually about 10 yards away). Who knows how they tell each other it's time to move or where to go, but they know. The all-night lights in these areas seem to confuse them and you may even see them flying around after dark. I hope they stick around all winter because they're a joy to observe. Let me know what's happening in your neighborhood at morrisoutside@gmail.com.
Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles.