September is calling, promising pumpkins and fields of goldenrod, butternuts and acorns, red sumac and yellow maples, the first frost and the last fare of heavy air. And, for sure, some summer regrets.
Summer is slipping away without my having caught enough fish or taken that long bike ride or walk on a forest trail. I didn’t catch the Perseid meteors, nor spend enough evenings simply watching sunset fade into murky darkness, greeted by flapping bats and the first specks of stars and fireflies. I didn’t wake up in a tent.
There’s still time, I suppose, but summer is no longer lazy. It’s hazy in the reluctant mornings and rushes through the afternoons to a sunset now an hour and a half earlier than just two months ago. Did I rush through summer while nature was its patient self, while robins sat on nests for the prescribed number of days it takes to hatch its young, while whitetail does hid their spotted fawns until they were old enough to follow along, while the Big Dipper slowly tilted and corn steadily matured? Sunset took its time. Did I?
I took time to sit outside twice this week — just sit — once in a forest clearing next to a farm field and another time on the shores of a flowage. The woodland was quiet except for the buzzing of flies and bees bent on red clover. Butterflies of all sizes and colors danced among the velvetleaf, white asters, wild sunflowers and mild milkweed. The crimson red berries of prickly ash stood out against the soft yellow backdrop of goldenrod.
Along the water I watched an osprey, hovering above me as it spied on fish. Then it suddenly shot downward to the water surface in a violent splash. The osprey quickly but awkwardly lifted up, its wings shedding water. It had missed its prey; no fish in its talons. It regained its composure and intent as it circled and soared above me and then flew northward. Maybe better fishing up the river.
A great blue heron was employing a more stealthy approach as it froze in the shallow water near the reeds. A mallard hen swam past, one lone duckling in its wake. Why only one? The hen cut the water smoothly while the young duck bounced, feet probably churning hard to keep up. I walked away, knowing I too was trying to keep up. Keep up with summer fading into September.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.