Man, it’s a cold fright. Like seven inches from the polar vortex tonight. I look out the dining room window at the vehicle of sun, fun and summery nights sitting in the driveway. Way out of place this camper, covered with snow in the frigid cold. The only south it’s headed is on the thermometer, to 30 below by daybreak.
In the clear sky to the upper right of the camper is Sirius the Dog Star, having swung slightly to the west as it traces Orion the Hunter across the southern sky. I bring my gaze back to the driveway, and then to the yard right under my nose, where a rabbit is silhouetted against the snow. It’s 20 below, but the rabbit sits beneath the bird feeder as if it’s a camping night, munching on corn kernels.
Oh, for the warmth of rabbit fur, that thick winter coat the bunnies put on at the end of fall. The rabbits come to the bird feeder in the dark, when they have my offering of shelled corn to themselves. They are wired for extreme cold. By daybreak they will be back in their underground hutch in the brush, cozy with other rabbits in a burrow lined with grasses and whatever else they’ve found on hand — maybe straw.
Earlier on this cold day, with the February sun working as hard as it can, I took a drive along the open river. Canada geese were eerily shrouded in rising river steam. Some were floating, some standing on a shelf of ice. From our human perspective, it would seem their webbed feet must be freezing. Hardly. They are equipped with a counter-current heat exchange in the arteries and veins of their legs. Warm blood flows to their feet, cold blood returns to the body and is warmed before returning to their feet. Over and over.
Beneath the geese, on the river bottom, frogs are frozen solid, but alive. They have an equally fascinating system to survive, a chemical process in which a copious dose of glucose protects their organs like antifreeze. The slippery, agile frog of spring is bound in antifreeze in winter!
It goes on, this matter of nature keeping its own warm. Ruffed grouse roost in snow, insulated at 30 degrees or so warmer than the air temperature. Bears are in sleepy torpor, living off their fat, even giving birth to cubs in their snug den. Squirrels wrap their tail over their back like a blanket when not curled up with others in the hollow of a tree. Pheasants find a grass-covered cavity in a windbreak of brush, and groundhogs stay in their burrow, no matter what we say about their shadows on the woodchuck’s day.
This afternoon, a mourning dove rested on the roof of the platform bird feeder for at least an hour, 30 inches from the kitchen window, in the sun, in temperatures on either side of zero. It puffed out its feathers for insulation. I stared at it for a time, then put on a puffy winter coat and went for a walk.
