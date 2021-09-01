At the end of the street, where the city meets its limit, the road turns toward the highway for a short half-block along a meadow. It’s 150 yards of diverse and thick vegetation, this north side of the street where the countryside makes its point boldly and colorfully that the city ends here.
I like this stretch. I walk it daily, enjoying the colorful natural diary of the seasons, from wild geraniums in spring to arrow-leaved asters in fall. I can easily jot down nearly 40 species of wildflowers and shrubs that take their turn here, including daisies and chicories, wild roses and red clover, morning glories and day lilies, Queen Anne’s lace and Canada thistle. Asparagus, too, if you know when and where to look. Some wildflowers stump me, so I bring home petals and stems from the walks that pause with each new discovery, each new bloom.
As September dawns, two flowers are dominating the scene and my thoughts. I walk along thinking how the goldenrod’s bloom is the tansy’s doom. The button flowers of tansies are browning fast from their blooming yellow just when goldenrods’ hues in arching, clustered flowerheads evolve before my eyes, from greenish to yellow-green and then to golden yellow.
Goldenrod announces autumn while it lords above not only the browning tansies but also milkweed with its pods hardening, birdsfoot trefoil making a last stand in its elastic bloom near the ground, purplish wild bergamot disheveled in past bloom, and the new actors, the hardy asters, which will eventually outlast all, even well past the first frost.
Are the nearby corn leaves turning brown? Not yet, but before September exits in a robe of color, somewhere in our hazy files of past autumns we may hear the lines, “The goldenrod is yellow, the corn is turning brown.”
Poet Helen Hunt Jackson penned those words in her elegant seven-verse poem — four lines to a verse — simply titled “September.” It was a school children’s standard, telling us of “gentian’s bluest fringes” and sedges that “flaunt their harvest.” So we learned gentians were blue-flowered herbs and sedges were perennial marsh plants, both blooming in September. As a bonus, we discovered that to flaunt was a way to show off, something our parents discouraged.
The poem taught us to appreciate September as we walked home from school on afternoons with “the roads all aflutter with yellow butterflies.” I still think of it today as I walk home, not from school but from a walk, past the plots of goldenrod and the other late bloomers. It gives me cause to smile, awash in the beauty and memories of September.
Greschner, the retired sports/outdoors editor for the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.