It was at least 15 years ago when I first saw buckthorn in the November woods, though I didn’t know what it was at the time. I was sitting on the ground in a section of our woods during deer hunting when I noticed green bushes not far away. Odd, I thought, but also colorful in the otherwise brownish landscape.
Not long afterwards while with others in the same corner of that woods, someone remarked about the small tree with all the pretty dark purple berries. Pretty, yes, but what was this sizeable shrub?
A few years later I began hearing that an invasive species called buckthorn was making inroads in area woodlots. I read the description and made the connection. In the years between first seeing it and finally realizing what it was, buckthorn had spread through a portion of our woods and has remained a problem ever since. Had I known about buckthorn earlier, I could have limited its impact.
And so, during another deer hunt this past week, I was looking for buck deer while noting the areas infested with buckthorn. It’s easy to see — its leaves stay green well into winter. It’s hard to get rid of, this invasive bush that grows thick enough to keep sunlight from natural plants and sometimes so thick it impedes wildlife movement. And those berries? Birds eat them, then through their excretions spread the seeds.
Deer season for me always becomes a combination of hunting deer and seeking what the woodlands offer. This past week I found bittersweet’s orange berries for my wife’s evergreen decorations, and I picked up a small burl for my wood-working brother-in-law in hopes he can turn it into a bowl or something of the sort. I also came home with photos of sunrises, sunsets and vertical tree cavities excavated by pileated woodpeckers. But among the finds was also the disappointment in seeing the green of buckthorn.
In orange coveralls I walked with a rifle in one hand while bending over from time to time to pull out small buckthorn plants — those a foot tall and shorter — in the most effective but laborious way to control the species. While on the deer stand I planned my buckthorn attack for next spring, when I’ll use a combination of pulling the small ones, cutting and applying herbicide to the stumps of bigger ones, and spraying the buckthorn foliage in the worst spots.
The battle lines have been drawn. The goal is to keep buckthorn out of the open part of the woods where maples, birches and ashes please the eye. As it turns out, not all greenness in November is agreeable, but it does give me an opportunity to see where I must wage the battle.
Dave Greschner is the retired sports/outdoors editor for the Rice Lake Chronotype. He writes about nature and the outdoors and pursues nature photograpy and can be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.