The white pine was planted in 1883, the man said. It’s at the end of his driveway, and David is quite sure of the year because an older neighbor, now passed, told him it was planted the year her father, Ole, was born.
So this giant pine, 100 feet tall or more, is working on a century and a half of life — 138 years old to be exact. It’s still going strong and showing no serious wear that would warrant taking it down, said David. Taking a chain saw to it would not have been a happy situation for the older neighbor — Ole’s daughter — Arlene. The tree was special to her, planted for her father’s birth at her grandparent’s Norwegian homestead in Barron County.
“Arlene mentioned that tree a lot. We always hoped it would outlive her,” said David, who has lived on the farm with his wife, Marlys, for 50 years as of last month.
The tree did outlive Arlene and most other early descendants of that Norwegian immigrant family, though sometimes a relative comes by who wants to see the tree. In turn, the tree has seen plenty. “If that tree could write a book about what it’s seen at the end of the driveway, there would be a lot of reading in there,” said David.
That 138-year old tree occupied the fore of my thoughts the rest of this day in my visit to the country. The tree was a fixture long before I was born, and chances are it will see sunrises and sunsets, snow and rain, crows and squirrels long after I’m gone. I am a transient speck among the pillars of our natural world. Though I may appear to passing butterflies as big and formidable as that pine tree, I truly am only dust in the wind in the presence of trees and rocks, rivers and hills.
On this same day, less than a mile from the pine tree, I was startled by the multitude of white blossoms on an old thornapple tree. Why startled? Well, this tree, about 15 feet tall and spreading nearly as wide, has owned the deed for the center of this small clearing in our woods for the more than the half century I’ve lived.
The thornapple appears on death’s door every fall, zigzagging branches seemingly so brittle that they’d break from a twist of the hand if not protected by inch-long thorns. But it’s spring, and the thornapple wants part of the action, wants to live another season, wants to feed its diminutive apples to ruffed grouse in the late afternoons of autumn.
The blossoms are beautiful and bountiful, as are the needles and cones of the 1883 white pine. These two trees stand before me while I stand in awe of what they were before me, and what they are now and perhaps will be after me.
