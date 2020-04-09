They’re paired up now. At the edges of lakes and rivers, where the cattails share the water, in the marshes and ponds and in muddy fields of corn stubble.
Canada geese are standing, walking, floating in pairs now. On a chilly gray day in early spring, I find warmth in this recurring scene of pairing, and, we’re told, devotion.
Geese mate for life or, taking the “death due us part” to heart, until they lose a mate to illness, accident or a hunter’s gun. Only then will they choose another mate, and it may be a struggle to find another single.
So these birds are loyal to their mates over a dozen years or more of breeding and nesting. How long has that pair I’m looking at been together? Geese begin breeding as early as two years old and can live for more than 20 years.
But how does a goose that has lost its mate find another? Does it start looking in the flocks of fall and winter, when the mating pairs are only loosely connected?
I saw three geese at the lakeshore the other day. Two floated close to each other near the shoreline, while the other walked the shoreline. Suddenly the larger of the two birds in the water spread its wings, took off and made a mad run at the bird on shore, chasing it off.
Was the bird that was chased away the odd goose out? Had it lost its mate and was looking to steal another’s partner? Where would it find companionship as it felt the urgency of nesting, its inherent obligation to sustain the species?
Later I walked next to a picked cornfield where 10 geese intermittently fed and watched me. As I drew closer, I could tell the birds were loosely paired, even in feeding.
Those pairs will soon nest, in a bowl of grasses and feathers on an elevated, dry spot in the shallow wetlands. The female warms half a dozen eggs for nearly a month while its mate stands and swims guard. For as long as it takes. For life.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.