We long for it, then enjoy it, even love it, smitten with a visitor from a different season, knowing all the time our indulgence is bound to be dashed. It’s Indian Summer, and it arrived this week, quite full-blown as it is warm enough, calm enough, bluish above enough and hanging around long enough to meet our expectations and our ancestors’ definition of the summery spell set right smack down in November.
Indian Summer is hoped for so much that it’s proclaimed even when it doesn’t fit the bill. We say it too early in September and even October, and too optimistically on a single mild day in November. What’s that definition? By many almanacs, Indian Summer is an extended spell of sun, calmness and 70 degrees in November, after there have been killing frosts auguring into the ground night after night, and days of cold and wind and even snow. We sure had all that in October.
But define Indian Summer as you see it and deserve it, whenever those last rays of late autumn’s days make you warm inside and out. As the temperatures climb into the 70s this week and the sun slides in from its low southern angle though bare branches, that’s plenty good for my Indian Summer. I sure as heck will take what makes the heart and body feel good now despite the cold heartbreak on the hawkish horizon.
This week, lawn furniture and decorations found indoor homes, garden hoses were drained and rolled up, windows washed, leaves harnessed and mice movements discouraged. My chainsaw whined for a time before I put it down to simply soak in the peacefulness this summery time allowed me and, so too, the fields and woodlands, seemingly so content to surrender to whatever comes next.
One last chance at summer has been allowed, for both chores and rest. As 18th century writer John Bradbury penned of Indian Summer: “The air is perfectly quiescent and all is stillness, as if nature, after her exertions during the summer, were now at rest.”
Yes, rest. Indian Summer or not, we’ll never get the chores all done. Something else will come along, new chores in a new season. So we fill the bird feeders before sitting down to enjoy this unseasonably warm hiatus from the chilly fall. It may give us another day or two or three before it gives us winter.
